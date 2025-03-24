Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lily Allen has revealed that she underwent an “incredible” breast enhancement surgery as part of a self-described “glow-up”.

Speaking in an episode of her podcast Miss Me?, which she co-hosts with the presenter Miquita Oliver, the “Smile” singer was discussing her two daughter’s love for anti-ageing skincare, when she was asked about her own views on ageing.

“Oh, how do I feel about ageing? Well, I just got some additions to the family. I don't know if you've noticed,” Allen said, referring to her breasts.

Oliver joked that it would have been difficult not to, after Allen apparently pulled her “f***ing top off a month ago and showed them to me quite starkly”.

“I was like, absolutely incredible,” Oliver said.

The singer replied: “Yeah. They look really incredible when I take my top off and my bra off, but there's definitely a contrast in age between my breasts and my face,” jokingly adding: “I'm like, 40, 18.”

Allen added that she might “get the BBL next,” referring to a Brazilian butt lift surgery where a doctor transfers fat from your belly, hips, lower back, or thighs to your buttocks.

Oliver then asked Allen: “Tell me how you feel since you did something lovely for yourself?”

open image in gallery Lily Allen pictured in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Allen replied: “I mean, there's a thing that happens a few months after you get them, which is that they drop and fluff. So they're still quite high and they're still quite hard. When they drop and fluff, they become like, you know, they feel like normal boobs.”

“So I haven't got to drop and fluff yet,” she admitted. “I'm very much looking forward to that. But I feel like it's really fun.”

Allen added that since the procedure, she has been purchasing “fancy lingerie” and “taking pictures on my phone”.

“Haven't sent them to anyone yet, but, it will hopefully get there at some point,” Allen joked, to which Oliver added: “Yeah. I think you'll drop and fluff, like, May. Like, deep spring, about to be summer.”

Breast enhancement surgery in the UK is a major surgery that involves having implants are inserted into the breasts to increase their size, change their shape or make them more even. The procedure typically costs between £3,500 to £8,000 in the UK.

It comes after Allen recently moved into a new flat in London with her daughters amid rumours that she has separated from her husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour.

open image in gallery Lily Allen and David Harbour pictured in 2021 ( Getty Images )

The singer sparked split rumours after she filmed the podcast without her wedding ring as she spoke about spending Christmas “alone”.

The Independent has contacted Allen and Harbour’s representatives for comment.

In January, the musician and actor took a break from the podcast after she admitted she was “spiralling” and “really not in a good place”. She returned to the podcast and confirmed that she had been in a treatment centre for a few weeks, where she did “lots of group therapy and individual therapy”.

Allen told Oliver that she has had a “f***ing awful six months” and that she has been feeling “lonely” and “wobbly and shaky” since her two daughters, Ethel and Marnie, had gone to stay with their father, Allen’s ex-husband Sam Cooper. Allen married Cooper in 2011 and separated in 2016.