How to make your bijou balcony more beautiful

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With outdoor living such a thing, landscaping your balcony and bringing out its best features feels more like a pastime than a project.

And with blue skies beckoning, creating an attractive vista – whether it’s for soaking up the sun or starting a kitchen garden – is a win-win when summer’s on your side.

As Karl Openshaw, creative director from Blocc Interiors puts it: “There’s nothing better than being outdoors when the weather’s good.”

“While parks and gardens can be idyllic settings to soak up the sun, your own balcony can be even better – if you know how to shape it into a space that truly reflects you.”

To put you on the front foot, Openshaw has teamed up with Barratt London to share some top tips for making your outdoor area more beautiful and functional…

Start with a reset

The first step is to give your balcony a deep clean to sweep away any debris, dirt and tree pollen.

“It’s amazing how fresh everything feels once the dust and grime are gone,” says Openshaw. “Like you’ve already reclaimed the space for summer – once it’s clean, you’ve got a blank canvas ready for transformation.”

Repainting your balcony can work wonders, says the designer, whether you’re freshening up the walls or painting the floor. “Just make sure you’re using a hard-wearing, weatherproof paint that can withstand both rain and sunshine… it’s the fastest way to breathe life back into the space.”

If you’re renting or simply not up for repainting, he says an outdoor rug or carpet is a smart shortcut. “It adds comfort underfoot, a shot of unexpected colour and softens hard surfaces.”

Or some artificial grass will really add to the space, instantly making your balcony feel more like an outdoor room, suggests Openshaw.

In terms of colour, he says summer 2025 is all about earthy sophistication. “Think terracotta tones and calming sage greens, punctuated with the occasional splash of cobalt blue to keep things vibrant.

“These hues create a serene link to nature while still feeling fresh and modern.”

Choose functional, feel-good furniture

“The biggest mistake I see with balconies is furniture that’s too big, or just not designed for small spaces,” highlights Openshaw.

“This is where compact, multifunctional pieces shine… foldable chairs that still look chic, narrow café-style tables, and benches with hidden storage make all the difference, especially in tighter spaces.”

Look for weatherproof storage benches that double as seating, or wall-mounted shelving to free up your floor, he advises.

“And don’t forget to think vertically. Tall, narrow shelving draws the eye up and makes the space feel bigger, just like vertical stripes in fashion – add trailing plants or lightweight decorative items to emphasise that sense of height.”

Build your urban garden your way

“Living in an apartment doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the joy of greenery,” underlines Openshaw. “Vertical planters, herb pots, and hanging baskets from the balcony above are brilliant ways to bring nature in.

“And here’s the game-changer – faux plants. Yes, faux. There’s a fantastic selection available now that look incredibly realistic, and they’re perfect if you’re not exactly green-fingered – or your schedule doesn’t allow for regular watering.

“You can still enjoy that lush, botanical look without the maintenance.”

Combine them with rustic earthenware pots or textural planters for an earthy, organic feel, suggests Openshaw. “They add richness and style without demanding daily attention… a real win if you just want to pour a glass of something chilled and unwind at the end of the day.”

Light up the mood

“Lighting is often overlooked, but it’s what truly elevates your balcony from ordinary to magical. Approach it like you would an interior, thoughtfully and with layers,” advises Openshaw.

As he points out, string lights have come a long way. “They’re no longer just for Christmas. Now there are stylish, minimal designs that cast a soft, flattering glow across the space.

“LED strip lighting can also be cleverly tucked beneath railings or around furniture to create a warm, ambient atmosphere.”

Openshaw continues: “And the best part, there’s an incredible selection of solar lighting available, which means you don’t need to worry about wiring or electricity access.

“Whether it’s lanterns, path-style stake lights, or wall-mounted fixtures, solar options allow you to add light wherever you want it, no electrician required.”

The full picture

What really makes a balcony feel like a true outdoor retreat is a holistic approach, says Openshaw. “Bringing together lighting, plants, storage, colour, and furniture in a way that balances function and feeling.”

“When done well, your balcony becomes so much more than a place to perch, it’s an experience. A private patch of sky where you can breathe, relax, entertain, or simply enjoy a quiet coffee in the morning sun.

“You don’t need a sprawling garden to make it happen. Just a little vision, the right pieces, and enjoy it your way.”