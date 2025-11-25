Meet the world’s most epic gingerbread house: 2,000 pounds and fully walkable
The giant gingerbread mountain cabin is on display at the Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, now until January 1
A pastry team at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, has created a life‑size, 12‑foot-tall gingerbread mountain cabin built from more than 2,000 pounds of sweets.
Led by Executive Pastry Chef Brielle Fratellone, over 25 pastry cooks worked together since the summer to bring the vision to life, placing the final gumball on the edible display Sunday night.
Unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, the mountain cabin took three days to assemble after a summer of preparation.
The final product is decorated with sugar-sculpted poinsettias and holly, gingerbread lanterns, a cookie wreath and skis, as well as more than 400 gingerbread shingles on the roof.
“We have been baking gingerbread for probably a month straight. So at some point, I just stopped smelling it,” Fratellone told Denver 7 on Monday as she baked away.
The team came up with the concept for the cabin in July, while engineering and construction began in September. The team began baking the mammoth amount of gingerbread needed in early October.
Building the massive cabin required an enormous amount of ingredients, including close to 500 pounds of gingerbread dough, 172 pounds of flour, 108 pounds of molasses, 100 pounds of powdered sugar, 65 pounds of granulated sugar, 1,000 gumballs, and over 50 pounds of shredded coconut to resemble snow.
The dough was spiced so that the gingerbread aroma greets guests in the lobby.
The gingerbread cabin will remain on display until January 1, giving guests plenty of time to marvel at the sweet craftsmanship.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments