5 new podcasts to listen to this week

There is a great mix of podcasts to add to your listening rotation this week.

1. Rise with Roxie

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Life and wellbeing

Rise with Roxie is the Rayo Original podcast where self-development coach and author Roxie Nafousi blends actionable tools with inspiring conversations, designed to help listeners create a more aligned and fulfilled life.

In the first episode of the third season, Nafousi is joined by author and entrepreneur Sahil Bloom, who has also helped to transform how people think about success, happiness and the meaning of a “wealthy life”.

The pair explore how to find true fulfilment in 2026, the difference between financial worth and self worth, creating your own definition of success, and the power of vision boards.

Bloom goes on to talk about what really goes into redesigning our lives from the ground up, growing up insecure, being careful of the stories we tell ourselves, and why he decided to walk away from a career in finance.

If you are looking for a podcast that will challenge you to put your best foot forward this year, then give Rise with Roxie a listen.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

2. Wright at Home

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Life

Wright at Home is the new podcast from beloved The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) family, hosted by Jess Wright, little sister Natalya Wright and their mum, Carol Wright.

Every week, the hosts talk about everything from relationships, TV, fashion, families and motherhood, which promises plenty of laughter, sometimes squabbles and the odd life lesson.

In the latest episode, the trio talk about the January blues that come with this time of the year, and why people populate the gym at the start of the year.

They also discuss New Years resolutions, their love for tea and biscuits, motherhood, milk men, predictions, and debate about dry January.

If you are looking for a cross-generational podcast, where the perspective of three different generations is at the forefront, then Wright at Home is for you.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. Reset Your Health with Jamie Oliver

Streaming platform: Audible

Genre: Food, health and wellbeing

The well-known chef’s first podcast looks at ways to improve your health, starting with a look at how to have a healthy gut and the other benefits that it can bring your body.

It’s a slight pivot for Oliver but a discussion about how your diet can improve the range of microorganisms in your gut is certainly complementary to his usual cooking advice.

Oliver is joined by Dr Emily Leeming, a scientist at King’s College London who is also a dietitian and a former chef, and she adds suggestions for simple changes which are easy to incorporate into your daily routine so are more likely to become long-term habits.

The discussion goes from what you put into your mouth to what comes out the other end with some down-to-earth chat about what a healthy poo looks like and when you should be concerned.

Together they create a calm and positive discussion, with some accessible science, which shows that it’s never too late to make worthwhile changes.

(By Beverley Rouse)

4. AFCONnect Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Sports

Last month, British-Ghanaian actor David Gyasi and rapper Guvna B launched AFCONnect, a podcast dedicated to all things Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) – the national football tournament which is currently taking place until January 18 in Morocco – alongside commentary on African football in general.

The pair are joined by special guests from the world of football and beyond, to celebrate the teams and players, share their strong opinions on the games, and highlight key moments from this year’s AFCON.

In the latest episode, Gyasi and Guvna B are joined by former Congolese footballer Lomana LuaLua to discuss everything from his legacy and journey through the Premier League, representing Congo on the biggest stages and what AFCON really means to African players and fans.

But before this, the co-hosts give listeners a full AFCON round-up as the knockout stage are set, explain why it’s a huge moment for Mali and their goalkeeper, how Morocco is a fan favourite, and AFCON being a tough tournament to win.

If you are a football fan looking for exciting predictions, opinions and interviews from African football icons, then add the AFCONnect Podcast to your rotation.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

Spotlight on…

5. Instant Classics

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: History

How much in common do we have with the people of ancient Greece and Rome?

The inimitable Professor Mary Beard is joined by journalist and fellow Classicist Charlotte Higgins in bringing a blend of playful curiosity and academic rigour to discussions of the ancient world and its legacy and influence today in their Instant Classics podcast.

Where some history podcasts appear fixated on dates, battles and great men of history, Beard and Higgins also offer fascinating comparisons between historic practices and life now.

They started 2026 with an audience Q&A that covered Roman banks, midwifery, and even pondered why some people still try to speak Latin and ancient Greek.

While the banter doesn’t always flow smoothly, our hosts make up for it with their warmth and expertise. From gladiators to goddesses and Roman ghostbusters, Instant Classics is an easy way to tick off your New Year resolution to be a become a bit brainier.

Paying subscribers can also boost their academic credentials by joining the Instant Classics Book Club for bonus episodes on Homer’s epic poem The Odyssey – just in time to understand the plot points of Christopher Nolan’s summer blockbuster film.

(By Amy Crowther)