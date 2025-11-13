5 new podcasts to listen to this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From the music business to navigating changes in your health, this week’s podcast picks are very insightful.

1. Everything Changed Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Life and wellness

The Everything Changed podcast shines a light on inspiring individuals who have transformed devastating experiences into powerful stories of resilience and bravery.

This week’s episode spotlights British singer-songwriter and podcaster Grace ‘Gigi’ Ogun, host of the Journeys with Grace podcast, who opens up about her childhood, battle with Crohn’s disease and a kidney cancer diagnosis.

Host Rosie Fawehimi’s thoughtful and empathetic questions help create a comfortable and non-judgemental space which enables Ogun to talk openly about her diagnosis and reflect on both the challenges she’s faced and the emotions that came with them.

Their heartfelt conversation highlights the importance of looking at health holistically as the singer-songwriter discusses how researching nutrition and lifestyle changes have been central to navigating her diagnosis and supporting her wellbeing.

Ogun also describes the process of creating her own podcast as “deeply cathartic” and says she hopes it can offer guidance and comfort to others as they handle their own health journeys – highlighting how hope and purpose can emerge from hardship.

If you enjoy listening to moving interviews, then pop your headphones on and give the Everything Changed podcast a listen.

(By Camilla Foster)

2. Adrift

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Life, culture and society

Adrift is a new eight-part podcast series from Apple Podcasts, hosted by journalist Becky Milligan, about when a young British family’s dream voyage was cut short.

The Robertsons sold everything they owned to sail around the world. But when disaster struck, it quickly turned into a desperate fight for survival in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

In the first episode, listeners are introduced to parents Dougal and Lyn, their teenage children Douglas and Anne, and 12-year-old twins Sandy and Neil. Milligan talks about their agricultural life, scratching a living on a farm; the family had also lived in a one-bedroom apartment, with no electricity or running water, before embarking on their life-changing journey.

Featuring first-person accounts and exclusive interviews, Adrift also reveals harrowing details about when the family were being circled by sharks at sea, hundreds of miles from land, with no radio and only a few supplies.

If you are looking for a new podcast which could also double up as an immersive cinematic experience, then give Adrift a listen.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. 101 Part Time Jobs

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Music and comedy

Host Giles Bidder started 101 Part Time Jobs after being a touring musician, who had applied for hundreds of jobs, failed, and had to sign on for Universal Credit.

Now he speaks to other musicians about navigating the highs and lows of the music industry and the work ethic that drives them to keep going.

In the latest episode of the music and comedy podcast, Bidder is joined by lead singer Katie Ball and guitarist and backing vocalist David Noonan, from Just Mustard.

Ball and Noonan share why the Irish rock band – also including guitarist Mete Kalyon, bassist Rob Clarke, and drummer Shane Maguire – have vowed to continue making music for themselves.

They discuss why their new album, We Were Just Here, is a record to get lost in.

The pair also talk about how jungle and electronic music influence their sound, the growing music scene in Dundalk, County Louth, and how they navigate the business and financial realities of being a working musician.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

4. Scam Detectors

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Finance

The Scam Detectors is back for a second season, looking at how fraud operates in the UK and how to avoid it.

Hosted by former BBC technology reporter Jane Wakefield, the series returns as crypto scams surge: 16% of Britons have lost money in the past year, rising to nearly one in five among 18 to 25-year-olds.

This week’s episode breaks down how crypto frauds are structured, the language used to lure investors and why younger audiences are particularly vulnerable.

Wakefield speaks to experts and victims, translating technical concepts without sensationalism if, like me, you’re not too clued up on the lingo.

The strength of the podcast lies in its clarity. It doesn’t instill panic or fear but lays out the mechanics of deception for listeners to recognise the signs.

For anyone feeling outpaced by online finance, The Scam Detectors is a timely and useful listen.

(By Lara Owen)

Spotlight on…

5. Bishness As Usual

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Life and business

Bishness As Usual is a podcast hosted by Claudia Bish, founder of The Blogger Agent, where she delves into personal stories with guests from all walks of life about their business and career journeys.

This week’s episode features her brother, Luca Bish, who is best known for appearing on ITV’s Love Island and this time, Claudia is in the hot seat as he interviews her.

Throughout the episode, Luca asks his sister about her inspiration to become a founder and they discuss how expectations have changed when it comes to what you study at university.

Claudia also admits that she “always had an instinct” from a young age that she would “want more” from life and her career.

They also discuss her weight-loss journey, the feeling of burn-out and how to slowly overcome it, whilst having small chats about how she got her brother into Love Island.

A great discussion between two siblings as they delve into their differences and similarities in life.

(By Sara Keenan)