Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has shared a heartfelt tribute to the singer for Valentine’s Day.

Payne died aged 31 after falling from a third-story balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires on 16 October 2024.

The One Direction star and Cassidy began dating in 2022. Following his tragic death last year, the model revealed that they had been planning to get married in 2025.

In a post shared to her Instagram story on 14 February, Cassidy told followers that her friends had gifted her a black and white framed photo collage of her and Liam as well as a bouquet of red roses for her first Valentine’s Day without him.

“This Valentine’s Day gift is so special,” she wrote, alongside a photo of herself holding up the frame.

At the centre of the collage was Payne and Cassidy’s initials and the ”angel number” 444, which is meant to symbolise support, guidance and love from angels.

Cassidy has previously shared how she and Liam “manifested” being married within a year by writing the goal down alongside 444.

open image in gallery Kate Cassidy has shared a Valentine’s Day tribute to Liam Payne ( PA Archive )

After Payne’s death, the model said that she began to see the number more frequently, which she interprets as a “sign” from her late boyfriend.

On Valentine’s Day, Cassidy said that she had received notifications on her phone from an app tracking the geomagnetic activity of the northern lights, which spelled out 444.

“Came across this when I first woke up whole checking my notifications.... Liam and I were seeing the Northern Lights exactly a year ago today for Valentine's," she wrote alongside a screenshot of the app.

“I never deleted this app. Signs are real 444. Happy Valentine's Liam,” she said.

open image in gallery Cassidy said Payne had been sending her signs through the angel number 444 ( Instagram (@katecass) )

In the wake of Payne’s death last year, Cassidy shared a tribute to Instagram that also included the angel number. “A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together,” she wrote.

“I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.’

“Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel.”

She concluded: “I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go. Forever yours, Katelyn 444.”