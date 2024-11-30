Lego and Formula 1 unite to ignite the thrill of racing ahead of 2025 season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The 2024 Formula 1 season may be winding down, but fans already have something to look forward to ahead of 2025.

In a first for both, Lego will release a range of hyper-realistic F1-themed sets next year, featuring all 10 teams on the grid.

The collaboration, part of a newly announced multi-year partnership, aims to bring the excitement of Formula 1 to Lego enthusiasts worldwide.

The collection, set to debut in early 2025, will feature all ten F1 teams, spanning Lego’s Duplo, City, Speed Champions, and Collectibles lines.

It comes as F1 prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary, aiming to tap into a broad and diverse audience of fans.

open image in gallery ( Lego/F1 )

A strategic play for younger audiences

The partnership signals a significant step in Formula 1’s strategy to broaden its appeal, particularly among younger fans.

“This is a unique collaboration in F1 history—one that engages children of all ages,” said Will Buxton, motorsport journalist and F1 presenter.

“From two-year-olds with Duplo to adult collectors building Technic sets, Lego is part of our formative years. Now, it’s helping to foster the next generation of F1 enthusiasts.”

Lego’s Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Julia Goldin, emphasised the creative and educational elements of the collaboration. “It’s not just about collecting an F1 car; it’s about storytelling and strategy,” she said.

“Young fans can swap drivers, simulate tyre changes, and recreate races, giving them the tools to learn through play. This partnership is about bridging generations—families bonding over a shared passion for racing.”

open image in gallery ( Lego/F1 )

Meeting the expectations of a dedicated fanbase

The product line aims to cater to a range of F1 fans, from casual enthusiasts to those deeply invested in the sport’s intricacies. Goldin added: “Our designs reflect the detailed world of Formula 1, from team strategies to iconic liveries. We know fans engage beyond race day, delving into the sport’s history, innovations, and personalities. This collection gives them a hands-on way to explore that passion.”

However, the partnership is not without its challenges. Formula 1’s Chief Commercial Officer, Emily Prazer, acknowledged the difficulties in keeping the products up-to-date with the sport’s constantly evolving technology.

“Car designs change regularly, so maintaining accuracy is a key focus,” she said. “We’re working with Lego to ensure that future sets reflect these developments, capturing the essence of the sport as it evolves.”

Lego’s Creative Lead, Daniel Meehan, described the process of translating F1 cars into Lego form as both complex and rewarding. “The challenge was distilling what makes each car instantly recognisable,” he said. “For Alpine, it’s the balance of pink and blue. Some models are three pieces; others are 200. Striking that balance between simplicity and detail was crucial.”

open image in gallery ( Lego/F1 )

Leveraging a global platform

The collaboration extends beyond physical products. In 2025, fans will also experience “Build the Thrill” activities at Grand Prix events, with interactive fan zones offering new ways to engage with the sport.

All ten teams are represented in the collection, a first for both Lego and Formula 1. The sets range from Duplo’s simplified Grand Prix builds for younger children to more intricate Speed Champions models. The rollout will begin in January 2025, with additional sets available for pre-order in select regions.

“This partnership brings together two iconic brands to deliver something unique for fans,” said Meehan. “We’re offering them a way to bring the excitement of race weekends into their own homes.”

open image in gallery ( Lego/F1 )

Lego and Formula 1 are betting on this collaboration to fuel continued growth in their fanbases. As both brands look to the future, their shared focus on innovation and engagement is set to redefine how audiences experience the sport.