LEGO invites you to come in and play - in-store and online

Everyone has heard of LEGO®, and if you haven’t, then where have you been? Founded in 1932, the iconic LEGO® brick has helped cement itself as one of the world's leading play brands. LEGO pieces are instantly recognisable because of their distinctive design (an interlocking principle with tubes) that makes the number of building possibilities endless. It's a brand that ensures play is fun for the whole family, and helps to foster an environment that gets imagination flowing as you get stuck in and hands on.

Get busy in-store with the whole family

LEGO has 20 official stores across the UK, each perfectly positioned as the ultimate play destination for families. Filled with colour, wonder, and plenty of LEGO® bricks, each LEGO Store has an abundance of ways that you entertain your kids through the summer holidays and beyond – with interactive activities and a fantastic variety of products across Friends, City, DREAMZzz™, NINJAGO® and more.

If your little ones love getting hands on and crafting, there’s no better way to paint a smile on their face than a trip to the local LEGO store. Inside, you'll find a treasure trove of exclusive products, immersive experiences, gift with purchase deals and the opportunity to build your own custom Minifigures and even purchase individual bricks (so you can build that unique creation that you imagined up yourself).

This summer, there are a number of ways you can immerse yourself in the world of LEGO in-store. You can build a LEGO DREAMZzz™ Z-Blob and take it home for free, take part in a scavenger hunt and receive a reward, build a NINJAGO® dragon, take part in a family challenge, build your own clubhouse poster, and extend your stamp collection with the passport program.

Each activation varies from store to store, and is subject to availability and planned dates.

Stand-out builds for an unforgettable summer

Keep busy throughout the summer holidays, and on rainy days, with our pick of the best LEGO sets. But, be quick. Like with many LEGO sets, the popular products fly off the shelves.

( LEGO® )

This 1941-piece set is perfect for kiddos over the age of eight, and is complete with seven Minifigures. With this nifty bit of kit, you'll join the whole Brickles family and friends at work and play in The City Tower. There's something very New Yorker about this three level set of action-packed play – from a skate ramp and Grandma chasing down a crook, to a spaceship preparing to shoot into the skies, and the roof of the metro station below.

Family Vacation Beach Resort: £119.99, LEGO.com

( LEGO® )

Even if you're not jetting off on a summer holiday this year, you can experience the seaside fun with the Friends Family Vacation Beach Resort. Packed with 1140 pieces, this set is bursting with colour and fun. This beach set includes 6 minidolls and dolphin and baby turtle figures, and even a buildable pedalo, so your kids can live out their dream summer even when the chill starts to set in. You'll spend hours searching for treasure, hanging around at the ice-cream stand, and chilling out at the fire pit, before grabbing fins, snorkels and surfboards at the hire shop and hitting the waves.

Wild Animals: Majestic Rhino with Birds: £54.99, LEGO.com

( Wild Animals )

Take a trip to the zoo with this 780-piece rhino set. One of our favourite parts about this set is that kids can play out stories with the rhino, before rebuilding it into a hippo or a walrus toy – so you’ll have hours of building fun at a great price. The posable rhino is complete with four birds and a snail, the hippo can move its legs, tail, neck, ears and mouth, and the walrus dives into deep waters to catch its fish.