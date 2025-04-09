LeBron James has made history again – this time because of a doll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US basketball player LeBron James will become the first athlete with a Ken doll made in his likeness.

The LeBron James Kenbassador doll, which was designed to celebrate the Los Angeles Lakers forward as a “role model” for young people, will be released by toy company Mattel ahead of Ken’s 65th anniversary next year.

James said the collaboration between Mattel and the LeBron James Family Foundation - which was founded by the NBA player to provide educational support for families from his hometown of Akron in Ohio - was “an honour”.

“As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what is possible through hard work and dedication,” he said.

“Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honour.

“It’s an opportunity to recognise the powerful impact of role models who instil confidence, inspire dreams and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness.”

open image in gallery The LeBron James Kenbassador doll ( Mattel Inc/PA Wire )

The doll will feature James’s well-known thick beard and be dressed in a royal blue varsity jacket donning his initials, a patch with the number 23 to represent his jersey number and a patch in the shape of Ohio state to honour his hometown.

It will also feature blue and white Nike trainers, a black top that reads “We are family” and a wristband reading “I promise” – both of which are in reference to his charity – and various accessories such as Beats headphones, a black cap, sunglasses and a gold watch.

Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel, described Ken as “Barbie’s longtime best friend and supporter”.

“We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential,” she said.

open image in gallery James has said it is "an honour" to have the first Ken doll of a professional athlete be made in his likeness ( Nicholas Lopez/Mattel Inc/PA Wire )

Michele Campbell added that the new Ken figure is “more than a doll” as Mattel aims to celebrate male role models.

“For the LeBron James Family Foundation and the families we serve, this is so much more than a doll. It represents the reality that a kid from anywhere can make a difference,” she said.

“We are incredibly honoured to partner with Barbie to continue inspiring the next generation and to celebrate LeBron’s unwavering commitment to his community by giving back through the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll.”

The signature Lebron James Kenbassadors doll will be available to buy online from April 14.