Love Island’s Laura Anderson laments ex Gary Lucy’s absence as she celebrates Father’s Day alone
Reality star welcomed her daughter with the ‘Hollyoaks’ actor in 2023
Former Love Island star Laura Anderson has expressed her heartache over her daughter Bonnie being forced to celebrate Father’s Day without her dad, Gary Lucy.
The 36-year-old reality star shares the 21-month-old baby with the former Hollyoaks actor, who she split from during her pregnancy. Anderson and Lucy briefly reunited after Bonnie was born in September 2023 but subsequently ended their relationship for a second time.
Anderson shared a post to her Instagram Stories, saying she felt sad for her daughter as her dad wasn’t present to celebrate the occasion with her. “Cheers to the single mums that feel s*** for their kids on Father's Day,” she wrote.
She also shared a post about sending love on Father’s Day to those whose fathers have passed away, or don’t have a good relationship with their dads.
Underneath the graphic, she added: “And great dads who step up and financially support their children. Your children love you.”
The reality star’s remarks come after she previously claimed in January that Lucy wasn’t financially supporting her while she raised Bonnie, adding she’d been “struggling every day”.
The Independent has contacted Lucy’s representatives for comment.
Anderson appeared on Love Island in 2018. She met Lucy while filming the E4 show Celebs Go Dating in 2022, and they announced that they were expecting a child together in February 2023.
The former couple confirmed that they had split up shortly afterwards but revealed that they planned to raise their child together amicably.
Lucy told The Sun that he had refused to move to Scotland to be closer to Anderson, explaining: “Laura did want me to move but I have my responsibilities here.”
“I have four kids and all the things that go along with that so it’s very difficult, if not impossible, to uproot at this time,” he added, but noted that he still thinks “the world of” Anderson and praised her for doing a “wonderful job” as an expectant mother.
Lucy, who found fame in the Noughties as Kyle Pascoe on ITV drama Footballers’ Wives, was married to Natasha Gray from 2014 to 2018, and the former couple share two daughters and two sons.
