Lando Norris appears to rekindle romance with Portuguese model

McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris has seemingly rekindled his romance with Portuguese model and actor Margarida Corceiro, who was spotted cheering him on during Saturday’s Monaco Grand Prix qualifying race.

The British motorsports racing driver, 25, and Corceiro, 22, initially sparked relationship rumors last year as the pair were seen attending various public events together, including the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Shortly after, reports emerged that the pair had gone their separate ways. Norris later confirmed he was single when asked if he wanted a dog ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. “If I do, I need a girlfriend, and I don’t have one,” he told the crowd.

A source told The Sun at the time that “Lando and Margarida had a fun time together and hung out a lot” but “it wasn’t working out so they cooled off. He’s free and single.”

However, the two appear to have reunited as Corceiro was seen standing with Norris’s family, excitedly watching as he secured pole position ahead of Sunday’s official race.

Lando Norris and Margarida Corceiro appear to be back together months after they reportedly split ( Getty Images )

Norris’s rumored relationship with Corceiro comes years after he broke up with Portuguese model Luisinha Oliveira, whom he dated from 2021 to 2022.

At the time, he announced their breakup in a since-deleted Instagram post, writing: “After time and consideration, Luisa and myself have mutually decided to end our romantic relationship but remain good friends.

“I wish her the world and have so much respect for her and all she does as such an amazing and strong woman with nothing but kindness.”

Corceiro, meanwhile, previously dated Portuguese football star João Félix from 2019 to 2023.

During Sunday’s race, Norris successfully held off home favorite Charles Leclerc in the closing stages to clinch his first-ever Monaco Grand Prix victory.

“It’s been a long time coming, so I feel good,” he said of the win. “I don’t think you realize how good this feels after quite a few struggles over the last couple of months. Especially here in Monaco, it’s a beautiful place and probably the hardest track to do it up against the hometown hero as well.

“I’m very proud of the whole team — we’ve worked a lot this week, and over the last few months, to get to a day like today,” Norris added.