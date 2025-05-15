4 steps to creating a sociable space for summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With spring reaching its peak and thoughts turning to parties and casual get-togethers, cue conversational corners and fresh food stations.

But before you fill up your social diary, a key ingredient is getting to grips with how best to plan your seating area, introduce ambient lighting, and dedicated drinks zone, making sure everyone feels welcome.

Here, experts share their top tips for happy hosting…

1. Introduce furniture pieces that invite connection

“If you have an open-plan kitchen, thoughtful placement of your dining table makes all the difference – as can the shape itself,” says Daniel Smith, CEO and founder of Danetti.

Rectangular tables work well with a mix of chairs and benches for a casual vibe, whilst round tables naturally encourage conversation and seat more people within a smaller footprint,” highlights Smith.

Extendable options offer the flexibility to adjust to your guest list, he adds. “Avoiding the squeeze of too-small tables or the disconnect of oversized ones.”

If your summer soirée is themed around Happy Hour, Smith says bar stools are a great addition to get the conversation flowing.

“A well-chosen set can transform the smallest of breakfast bars to a welcoming space that invites guests to linger.”

Look for styles that reflect your hosting accessories, suggests Smith.

“Think gold accents echoed in cocktail shakers or coasters; or seat piping that ties in with napkins for a cohesive look that won’t go unnoticed.”

2. Turn your seating towards the sun

As Gisela Lancaster, head of buying for Sofology, points out: “Hybrid spaces like open-plan kitchens work seamlessly, when furniture is carefully placed to establish informal delineation.”

For an open-plan kitchen and living room, she suggests a refresh which positions the sofa looking out, whilst “creating a relaxed living-dining space where every element is playfully aligned for a look that feels integrated and intentional”.

Lean into a combination of evocative seasonal tones such as ocean blue with hard-wearing but informal finishes, like chenille, suggests Lancaster, for a scheme that evokes easy and laid-back living.

3. Update your lighting

“Spring is all about renewal… longer days, more natural light, and the perfect excuse to give your kitchen lighting a little seasonal refresh,” says Jo Plant, head of design, Pooky Lighting.

Layering your lighting with a mix of ambient, task and accent lighting will give your kitchen flexibility, highlights Plant.

“Why not experiment with the ultimate scene-stealer, a chandelier over the island? Whether you go for bold and sculptural; or classic and twinkly, a chandelier adds instant character and elevates the everyday.”

She continues: “To echo spring’s soft, optimistic palette, try switching up your lampshades for ones in blossom pinks, zingy greens or soft duck egg blues.”

Even small changes, like a pastel-toned shade or pop of sunny yellow can totally lift the mood of the room, adds Plant. “Think fresh, bright, and a little bit playful.”

4. Drinks at the ready

As Smith highlights, the kitchen island is often seen as the heart of the home, adapting effortlessly from a morning coffee spot… to evening entertaining hub.

Try extending the drinks menu and establishing a curated drinks area for summer tipples, he suggests. “Whilst a classic drinks trolley adds charm, integrating a dedicated drinks zone into your kitchen set-up brings a more sophisticated and functional edge to easy socialising.”

If your kitchen space is large enough for occasional tables, he says to opt for durable, stain-resistant materials… keeping your space looking sharp, even when the drinks are flowing.

“Ceramic surfaces reinforced with tempered glass are a great choice, as they can withstand heat and stains,” he adds. “Allowing you to focus on your guests.”