Summer office updates to make working from home a breeze

With summer holidays coming into full swing, and lovely sunny weather making us want to embrace the great outdoors, keeping your concentration when working from home can be challenging.

Especially when friends or relatives are enjoying the benefits of summer office hours, while you’re struggling to stay focused – and on top of the demands of a nine to five.

To help boost your work-life balance, experts share their top tips to create home zones to fit the bill and stay on track….

Zoning

“Working from home can be distracting at the best of times – but when the days get longer and the sun begins to shine, those distractions only multiply,” highlights Gisela Lancaster, head of buying, Sofology.

“That’s why zoning is key to maintaining mental clarity and consistent productivity,” underlines Lancaster. “Creating distinct visual and spatial cues between work and relaxation areas helps the mind shift gears with ease.”

A desk space positioned by the window establishes a clearly defined workspace, she says. “With ample natural light streaming in, it’s an inviting area for focus, video calls and creative thinking.

“The choice to place it within a built-in bookcase structure reinforces its function as a place to work, to read and concentrate.”

Lancaster continues: “Pay careful attention to the arrangement of the seating area, as even the smallest of changes can make a big difference.

“Seating that’s slightly turned away from the desk creates a subtle shift in orientation physically and psychologically, separating a relaxation zone from the productivity zone.”

Facing the open floor, the living space invites casual conversation, leisure reading, or winding down generally, suggests Lancaster. She says to use the positioning of a rug to emphasise this. “Centre around just the seating rather than the entire room, visually anchoring this as a ‘break zone’.

“By zoning with intention the room manages to be multifunctional without feeling conflicted.”

It’s an ideal set-up for working from home through the summer months, says Lancaster. “Where you can stay productive throughout the nine to five, and sail effortlessly into more enjoyable pursuits when it’s time to log off.”

Professional and seamless

Make the most of longer days and lighter moods by creating a home office that feels effortless, functional and in tune with summer living, outlines Rachal Hutcheson, national retail manager, Sharps.

“A space that maximises natural light undoubtedly helps to create a more attractive proposition when it comes to productive work levels, and additional inspiration.

“Avoid placing your desk at an angle that feels boxed in and aim to blend the office seamlessly into the overall design of your home,” suggests Hutcheson.

She says bespoke pieces enable a cohesive set-up that not only encourages creativity, but allows you to juggle other areas of your life throughout the summer holidays.

“Smart storage is an essential part of feeling on top of it all, and a combination of open vertical shelving to keep essentials within easy reach – and closed units to discreetly hide clutter is key.

“This approach not only helps maintain a clean and tidy work space but also allows you to easily switch off entirely when the weekend rolls in,” says Hutcheson.

Choose textures and colours that energise and calm in equal measure, she suggests. “Warm natural woods, rustic accessories like woven rugs or ceramic lamps, and a palette of soft neutrals create a space that’s both productive and peaceful.

“Connecting you to the outdoors whilst maintaining a polished and professional feel.”

Function and comfort

Daniel Smith, founder, Danetti, says: “For a home office space to truly succeed, one must look at productivity and inspiration together… two vital elements to any great day at ‘the office.’

“Lighting, storage space and comfortable seating are the three areas that need most attention when planning an office, with smaller accessories and personal touches helping to get the cogs whirring.”

He says to consider textures and colours that inspire your best work – and don’t restrict this to deskside only.

“Breakout spaces are just as important within any work day, so design an area that allows some breathing space,” advises Smith.

“Swivel chairs have evolved into a stylish alternative to typical office chairs, with sculptural curves and inviting softness – to offer a perfect blend of function and comfort.”

Lighting

When designing a home office to carry you comfortably through the summer months, Mara Rypacek Miller, founder of Industville, says it’s wise to start with a detail that quietly shapes the entire space… lighting.

“Thoughtful lighting not only enhances the character of your workspace but can enhance productivity, giving you more time to step away and savour those long, sunlit afternoons,” says Miller.

“Start by making the most of natural light, positioning your desk near a window where daylight can pour in,” suggests Miller. “This will keep your body clock in step with the day, as well as helping to reduce eye strain and lifting your overall mood.”

Complement this with well-considered artificial lighting to keep the space feeling light, airy and inviting, she says. “To echo the softness of summer sun, avoid harsh overhead glare and opt instead for warm, ambient ceiling and wall fixtures that diffuse light gently throughout the room,” advises Miller.

“Pair these with a lamp on the desk for reading, writing or screen work, and finish the space with a floor lamp to brighten any dim corners.”

She says this balanced combination reduces eye strain and banishes screen glare, keeping your workspace comfortable and calm, whatever the weather.

“Materials and finishes complete the story… choose textures that echo the easy calm of summer – think jute, rattan, and linen,” suggests Miller.

“Paler tones and clean, unfussy lines will help to open the space, creating a sense of order and calm that lets your mind stay clear and inspired, even on the busiest days.”