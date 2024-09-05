Lady Gaga admits her mom met her fiancé Michael Polansky first

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Lady Gaga might not have gotten engaged to Michael Polansky if it wasn’t for her mom, Cynthia Germanotta.

Up until 2019, the 38-year-old performer experienced a string of bad romances between her hot-and-cold boyfriend, Lüc Carl, and her two former fiancés, Christian Carino and Taylor Kinney. But her luck suddenly changed when her mother became acquainted with Polansky, a 46-year-old entrepreneur who, according to Gaga’s mom, is meant to be her husband.

Speaking to Vogue as their October cover star, the “Poker Face” singer detailed how Ms Germanotta played matchmaker in her life before the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Gaga’s mom had been introduced to Polansky through her philanthropic work, and she supposedly knew straight away that he was the perfect guy for her daughter.

“My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’” the A Star Is Born lead told Vogue. Yet, at the time, Gaga wasn’t ready to meet her match.

Though she may have been mentally resisting the set-up, in December 2019 she found herself looking for Polansky at Sean Parker’s birthday party. Polansky and Parker, the famed first president of Facebook and co-founder of Napster, have worked together for years.

“I got invited and I said, ‘I wonder if Michael is going to be there,’” Gaga confessed. “And my mom said yes, and so I went to the party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours. We had the most amazing conversation.

“I could never have imagined that my mom… found the most perfect person for me?”

Polansky recalled that first night he met Gaga at Parker’s party. He told Vogue that he was immediately greeted with the news that the Grammy winner was looking for him. All he knew about Gaga was bits of her public persona, and when he finally interacted with her, he was struck by her “warmth” and “openness.”

“She was so genuinely curious about what my life was like growing up in Minnesota,” he added. After that, the two went on their first date and haven’t looked back since.

Elsewhere in the Vogue interview, Gaga opens up about her and Polansky’s recent engagement, divulging the juicy details of when, where, and how.

Back in July, Gaga subtly mentioned she was engaged to Polansky during an interview at the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, Polansky had popped the question months prior, when they were rock climbing in April.

Now, Gaga’s reached peak happiness, feeling content and confident in herself and her relationship. For any worried fans, she confirmed she’s been in the best place, enjoying time with Polansky – a man who sees and loves her for who she is outside of all the Gaga noise.

“I think what I want my fans to know is that I’m just, like, so happy. I’m healthy,” the “Bloody Mary” artist said.