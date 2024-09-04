Lady Gaga shares first glimpse of massive engagement ring at Venice Film Festival

Support truly

Lady Gaga has given fans a glimpse at her massive engagement ring after confirming her engagement to Michael Polansky.

The pop star, 38, made an appearance at the 2024 Venice Film Festival on September 2, ahead of the premiere of her film Joker: Folie à Deux. She arrived hand-in-hand with her fiancé, wearing what appeared to be an 8-carat, oval-cut diamond on her ring finger.

While it’s unclear exactly how much the ring is worth, Lady Gaga has maintained a partnership with Tiffany & Co. According to StoneAlgo, the world’s largest diamond marketplace, the average price of an 8-carat diamond can cost anywhere from $59,816 to $677,491.

Along with her diamond accessory, Lady Gaga – whose real name is Stefani Germanotta – attended the international film festival wearing a black and white polka dot La Roxx minidress with sheer black tights, pointed-toe black heels, and a pair of black sunglasses. She also styled her long blonde hair in a classic half-up look.

The “Poker Face” singer recently revealed she was engaged to the entrepreneur after four years of dating. She shared the news while speaking to French prime minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was caught referring to Polansky as “my fiancé” in a TikTok video.

open image in gallery Lady Gaga attends 2024 Venice Film Festival with fiancé Michael Polansky ( Getty Images )

The couple previously sparked engagement rumors in April this year, when Lady Gaga was pictured wearing the same diamond ring on her left ring finger in West Hollywood, California.

This isn’t the first time that the Grammy winner has flashed some major hardware. Lady Gaga was previously given a heart-shaped Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring by ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney on Valentine’s Day 2015.

After calling off their engagement one year later, she was then proposed to by talent agent Christian Carino in 2018. He popped the question with a pink sapphire ring, which consisted of an estimated 6-7 carats. The sapphire was surrounded by a 3-4 carat diamond halo, for a total estimated price of $400,000. In 2019, a source confirmed to People that the pair had ended their engagement.

In Joker: Folie à Deux, which debuts at the Venice Film Festival on September 4, Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn opposite actor Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck. The film marks the sequel to director Todd Phillips’s 2019 film, Joker.