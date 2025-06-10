Human-sized Labubu doll sells for staggering amount at auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A human-sized Labubu figure sold for 1.08 million yuan (£111,000) at auction on Tuesday, setting a new record for the "blind box" toy as it moves from craze to collectable.

The event held by Beijing auction house, Yongle International Auction, which traditionally specialises in modern art as well as jewellery, marked the first ever auction dedicated to Labubu.

The toothy monster figurines, mainly sold by China's toy company Pop Mart, have been at the centre of a global frenzy for the past year.

The auction offered 48 lots for sale and was attended in person by roughly 200 people, while over a thousand bidders put down offers via Yongle's mobile app.

The starting price for all the items started at zero, and it eventually raised a total of 3.73 million yuan (£384,000).

open image in gallery A buyer offers a bid for a Labubu figurine ( Reuters )

The highest-grossing item, a mint green, 131 cm (4.3 feet) tall Labubu figure that is the only one available in the world, received several bids to sell for 1.08 million yuan (£111,000).

A set of three Labubu sculptures, about 40 cm tall and made of PVC material, sold for 510,000 yuan (£52,000).

The set, from a series called "Three Wise Labubu", was limited to a run of 120 sets in 2017 and another one sold for HKD 203,200 (£19,000) at Sotheby's most recent auction in Hong Kong.

Labubu was created a decade ago by Hong Kong artist and illustrator Kasing Lung.

In 2019, Lung agreed to let them be sold by Pop Mart, a Chinese toy company that markets collectable figurines often sold in "blind boxes".

open image in gallery Visitors look at a set of three Labubu sculptures from a series called 'Three Wise Labubu' ( Reuters )

A buyer of a blind box toy does not know exactly what design they will receive until they open the packaging. The starting price for Labubu blind box toys sold in Pop Mart's stores is around 50 yuan.

The character's popularity skyrocketed after Lisa of the Korean pop music group Blackpink was spotted with a Labubu and praised the doll in interviews and online posts. Many celebrities followed.

In May, British football star David Beckham shared a photo on Instagram of his Labubu attached to a bag.

One Yongle auction bidder, a restaurant owner who only gave her surname as Du, said she had planned to spend a maximum of 20,000 yuan but walked away empty-handed as the final prices were too high.

"My child likes it so every time when Labubu releases new products, we will buy one or two items. It is hard to explain its popularity but it must have moved this generation," she said.