The end of summer is in sight with Labor Day just around the corner.

Every year, on the first Monday in September, the US recognizes the American workforce for their hard work in furthering the economic and social success of the country with the celebration of Labor Day, which has been an official federal holiday since 1894.

For many, Labor Day also signifies the end of summer and the start of a new season. Some spend the long weekend soaking up the last few moments of warm bliss by the shore, while others look forward to autumn, prepping their homes for cozy weather.

Whether your plans include a barbeque by the beach, a last-minute bank run, or perusing the end-of-summer sales, it’s likely a trip out of the house is in store this Labor Day. But before you make arrangements, know that some businesses decide to close their doors early on Monday or don’t open them at all.

For anyone needing to run an errand or looking to embark on a spontaneous shopping spree, here’s a list of businesses that will be open and closed this Labor Day.

Grocery Stores

All Kroger-affiliated stores, including Ralphs, Smith’s, City Market, Pay Less, Harris Teeter, and Food 4 Less, will be open on Labor Day, operating within their usual hours.

Sam’s Club will be open.

Trader Joe’s will be open normal hours.

Publix will be open.

Aldi will be open but operating with limited hours at each location.

Whole Foods will be open, but hours will be limited and vary by location.

Wegman’s will be open.

Retail Stores

Costco stores will be closed for the entire day.

CVS Pharmacy will be open, but hours will vary depending on location.

Walgreens will be open. The pharmacies will be closed, except for the 24-hour locations.

Target stores will be open.

Walmart will be open.

Best Buy will be open with special Labor Day sales.

Home Depot will be open, but hours will vary depending on location.

Macy’s will be open.

Post Offices

All USPS post offices will be closed.

Banks and Government Buildings

All banks, federal offices, and government buildings will be closed as Labor Day is one of 11 federal bank holidays.