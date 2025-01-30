5 new podcasts to listen to this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Why listen to a podcast if you aren’t going to learn something new?

1. Boiling Point

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Environment

It’s no secret that we are dealing with a climate crisis. It’s why LA Times columnist Sammy Roth will be breaking down the complexities of today’s climate challenges – with a particular focus on California – and solutions with top experts already in the field, every Thursday on the LA Times Studios-produced podcast Boiling Point.

In the latest episode, Roth looks into what the second Trump administration will mean for climate and clean energy.

It’s no secret that Trump has been a loyal supporter of oil, gas and coal and vows to make “America a manufacturing nation once again”. But at what cost, if scientists have found that the world has continued to get hotter?

For Roth, if we don’t start phasing out fossil fuels a lot faster, the wildfires that have been spreading across LA could be just a preview of what’s to come.

But as Roth’s interview with Ann Carlson, an environmental law professor at UCLA and former Biden administration official, progresses, you start to realise that all hope is not lost.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

2. Mad, Sad & Bad

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Culture and society

Paloma Faith’s new podcast Mad, Sad & Bad this week features comedian, broadcaster and writer, Alan Carr. It was hands-down, the most refreshing podcast I’ve listened to in a long time.

Paloma and Carr have what seems to be a special bond that had me laughing at times when I actually also felt sad. It felt like listening to an intimate conversation between two normal friends who experience life like everyone else.

The pair discuss divorce – which they both went through at the same time – using humour as a shield against emotion and fear, crying during orgasms, learning how to say thank you and embracing sadness… among many other comical topics.

Paloma’s mother also features in the episode to talk about her daughter and the difference between her now and when she was younger. Musical icon Adele even got a mention as the two laughed about an interesting story involving the three of them, a dog and some food poisoning…

All in all a great listen and podcast. I thoroughly look forward to tuning in next week!

(By Sara Keenan)

3. Working Hard, Hardly Working

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Business

There was never an opportunity or risk that Irene Agbontaen didn’t take. And I think that’s my biggest takeaway from the latest episode of Grace Beverley’s Working Hard, Hardly Working.

Agbontaen’s career journey has been defined by the change she wanted to see. It’s been built brick by brick with much intention and grace and is the reason why she’s in the position she is in today.

Back in 2018, Agbontaen was working in Selfridges and became increasingly frustrated with the lack of clothing for tall women in the retail market. It’s why she took matters into her own hands and founded TTYA, also known as Taller Than Your Average, which saw monumental success – including being worn by celebrities like Kylie Jenner and being stocked in Selfridges. But for Agbontaen, it was never about her brand but opening up the conversation about inclusion.

From her south London and Nigerian upbringing, being a hard worker versus a smart worker, the power of networking both vertically and horizontally, saying yes then figuring things out later, to leaving her community behind and moving to New York to work for Complex Magazine, and finding her lane at the cross-section of fashion and music, this episode is jam-packed with gems.

We can really build our careers by saying yes to more opportunities, especially those that take us out of our comfort zone.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

4. Cocktails & Conversations Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Life

The Cocktails & Conversations podcast hosted by Deborah Ababio this week delved into how to navigate adult friendships. This topic surprised me as I got further into my mid-20s.

Ababio speaks with Mikey Abegunde, who Ababio hypes up for the strong friendships and relationships in his life.

The pair have an open conversation about adult conversations, being at different stages in life, making new friends, how to be intentional about your friendships and also the idea of letting a friendship go and the mourning stage of it.

The discussion reminded me that everyone experiences similar situations and can find adult friendships overwhelming.

A key takeaway was Abegunde’s opinion on social media and the influx of information we receive about toxic friendships or ‘having boundaries.’ Abegunde reminds us that these things don’t have to be as rigid, and social media can sometimes set unrealistic expectations of friendships – forgetting that everyone has their own lives and things to deal with.

A refreshing and honest conversation between a male and female friendship reminded me to keep being intentional with my friendships this year – and also reminded me to reply to my week-old messages…

(By Sara Keenan)

Spotlight on…

5. The Spy Who Infiltrated Auschwitz

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: History

It’s a known fact that the life of a spy is a dark and dangerous world with sinister motives, corrupted morals, sabotage and manipulation. Who doesn’t love a gripping spy story?

In a new season of Wondery’s The Spy Who, Raza Jaffrey tells the story of Polish spy Witold Pilecki in a new series called The Spy Who Infiltrated Auschwitz.

In honour of Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on January 27, Jaffrey takes listeners back to the 1940s to reveal the story of Pilecki, the only inmate known to be voluntarily imprisoned at Auschwitz, the notorious concentration and death camp.

Understanding the mentality of Pilecki fascinated me the most. Why did he, the Polish resistance member and soldier, leave his wife and children behind to undertake the most dangerous of assignments: to get himself arrested and sent to the work camp?

What was his real mission? And based on the first episode, it was to work out why so many were going in and not coming out, and to sneak this intelligence into the Allied forces.

If you would like to discover the incredible story behind The Spy Who Infiltrated Auschwitz, set some time aside to listen to this podcast.

But I must mention that this episode includes descriptions of violence, antisemitism, torture and discrimination.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)