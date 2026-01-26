Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kylie Jenner is being heavily scrutinized for promoting a viral Korean jelly, which has reportedly decreased people’s food cravings and appetites.

The 28-year-old reality star shared a TikTok video earlier this month of herself trying Foodology’s Cutting Jelly, a product originally made in Korea that is “designed to support weight and body management as part of a balanced lifestyle,” according to the company’s website.

However, the product has expanded to the U.S., with the Korean brand selling the jelly through online retailers, including on TikTok. In the reviews of the jelly, sold by Foodology US, some people claimed that while it is beneficial for digestive issues, it’s also “curbed [their] appetites” and helped them lose weight.

In her TikTok video, Jenner held up four packets of the pomegranate-flavored jelly with chia seeds and called them her “new favorite snack.”

“This is not a typical jelly. It’s a cutting jelly for digestion, debloating,” she said.

open image in gallery Kylie Jenner says Korean Cutting Kelly helps with digestion and debloating - but she faces backlash for promoting the brand ( @kyliejenner / TikTok )

“My goal is to snack less for the new year,” she continued, before eating some of the jelly in the packet. The clip ended with her showing off the red latex dress that she was wearing to a fitting, before she ate the jelly in a car.

Multiple people on Reddit have criticized Jenner for promoting these jelly supplements, with claims that the jelly has similar effects to taking a laxative.

“It’s so irresponsible for celebrities to advertise supplements and laxatives. There are so many impressionable kids/teens who will take this as gospel, and it may actually cause them serious harm, one wrote

“How embarrassing for her,” another added, while a third quipped: “She's still snacking, she's just eating jellified laxatives. Jesus Christ.”

A fourth took the opportunity to remind people not to be pressured by the health and beauty trends online, including the idea of taking supplements to look a certain way.

“Guys, it is normal for your belly to be bigger after a meal. It is normal to feel full. It is normal for blood sugar to rise after eating,” they wrote. “It is normal to have a belly, that’s where your extra reproductive organs reside. THIS IS NORMAL, EXPECTED BODY RESPONSES.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Jenner for comment.

open image in gallery Multiple people on Reddit have criticized Jenner for promoting these jelly supplements ( Getty Images )

On TikTok, multiple people have praised the effects of the viral jelly, which contains a lot of fiber and extract from Garcinia Cambogia, a tropical fruit that’s advertised as being able to help with weight loss, according to Health Direct.

In one video posted by someone who goes by the name @tiffytummy, she claimed that the Foodology Cutting Jelly “blocks carbs from turning into fat.” She also claimed that she has no more “food noise” — the feeling of continuous hunger, according to the Cleveland Clinic — or bloating.

However, Harvard professor of gastroenterology Chethan Ramprasad told GQ previously that the cutting jelly doesn’t necessarily stop carbs from turning into fat.

“The short answer is, no, you cannot effectively block carbs,” she said. The idea behind carb-blockers is that certain plant extracts (like white kidney bean or garcinia cambogia) supposedly inhibit enzymes that break down carbohydrates, so you absorb fewer calories. In practice, the effect in humans is very minimal to non-existent.”

“So, no—there isn’t a supplement that actually prevents you from digesting carbs in a significant, reliable, or safe way. The ‘carb-blocking’ claim is more of a marketing hook than a physiologic reality.”