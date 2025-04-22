Kristen Stewart marries Dylan Meyer in intimate ceremony at Los Angeles home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kristen Stewart and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, have officially tied the knot.

The longtime couple had an intimate ceremony in the backyard of Stewart’s home in Los Angeles on Sunday, according to TMZ. Days earlier, the pair had reportedly picked up their marriage license at a courthouse in Los Angeles.

The publication shared photos and videos from the private wedding, which showed the Twilight alum wearing a matching gray skirt and blouse and a white crop top. Meanwhile, her wife wore a sheer white top and a beige satin skirt with her hair styled in a ponytail with a black ribbon.

It’s unclear exactly who was in attendance; however, TMZ reports that actor Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Jack James, were among the guests.

Stewart’s representatives did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

Although Meyer and Stewart first met on the set of a movie in 2013, their romance didn’t start until years later. Following a run-in at a mutual friend’s birthday party in 2019, they started hanging out together, before being photographed holding hands on nights out.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer went public with their relationship in 2019 ( Getty Images )

When they went Instagram official in October 2019, Meyer posted a sweet photo of her and Stewart kissing in a photobooth, alongside the caption: “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police.”

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show that same year, Stewart also opened up about falling in love with Meyer.

“The first time I told her I love her it was really late and we were in some sh***y bar, and her friends were there or whatever and they walked out, and I was just like: ‘Oh, man, I’m so f***ing in love with you.’ Like, done,” she said. “It wasn’t like ‘a thing,’ and it also was so obvious.”

In 2021, the Spencer star revealed that she and the screenwriter were engaged. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening,” she said during another appeance on The Howard Stern Show.

A year later, she discussed the wedding planning process, hinting at the fact that she didn’t want to have an elaborate ceremony.

“I want to have a big party or something. I'm so un-ceremonial. I think we might just go do it this weekend or something and then just hang out with everyone afterwards,” she said during a 2022 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “I just want to do it. I'm not a good planner. I can't make plans for dinner, basically.”