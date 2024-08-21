Support truly

Kirstie Allsopp has come under fire for allowing her 15-year-old son to travel across Europe without adult supervision.

The 52-year-old posted a tweet on X/Twitter on Monday (19 August) explaining that her son, Oscar Hercules, had been interrailing (a term to describe travel across the continent via train) with a 16-year-old friend.

“My little boy has returned from three weeks interrailing, he’ll be 16 on Wednesday so he went with a mate who’s already 16 due to hostel/travel restrictions, but they organised the whole thing; Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, Munich, Marseille, Toulouse, Barcelona & Madrid,” she began.

“For obvious budget reasons interrailing isn’t on the cards for everyone, but in this increasingly risk averse world it’s vital that we find any ways we can to give our children the confidence that only comes from trusting them.

“Of course I missed spending the summer with our son, but I’m so proud of him and my loss is nothing compared to his gain and the encyclopaedic knowledge he now has of the differences between one McDonalds and another.”

The Location, Location, Location presenter added: “If we’re afraid our children will also be afraid, if we let go, they will fly.”

However, the story provoked backlash on social media as users branded the act “crazy”.

“I think 15 is too young... if things had gone wrong, you would have taken responsibility and never forgiven yourself,” chastised one mother.

open image in gallery Allsopp divided social media with her story ( Getty Images )

“That’s absolutely crazy to let a 16-year-old [be] responsible for a 15-year-old! Too young for travelling on their own,” wrote another critic.

Allsopp hit back: “Until 1972 you left school at 15, and the majority then started a job. The human brain has not altered so much since then, why have we stopped respecting young people’s abilities?”

Others called the criticism “bonkers” as they recalled their own stories of travelling, with Allsopp adding that “so many people have been in touch saying that independent travel at a young age gave them enormous confidence, and they feel it played a part in who/where they are today”.

open image in gallery Allsopp’s son, Oscar Hercules, turned 16 on Wednesday (21 August) ( X/Twitter: KirstieMAllsopp )

“Sage advice Kirstie,” wrote one supporter. “Your son was courageous enough to take this step in the first place, with your guidance. From our parents we gain our strengths. Your son is thus a tribute to you!”

Allsopp confirmed that Oscar Hercules had “returned safe and sound and having had a great time, different kids mature at different speeds”.

She doubled down on her position, adding: “It’s so important that we stop infantilising young people, it’s not about winding people up, it’s about openly discussing this topic, we are stripping people of trust and responsibility.”