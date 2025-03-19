Kim Wilde: ‘I don’t regret much, I’m really proud I never got into drugs at all’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thrust into the limelight in her 20s as her debut single Kids In America stormed to number two in the UK singles chart, Kim Wilde was thrown into the temptations of the music industry at an early age.

But now at the age of 64, the Brit Award-winning pop star is proud of the way her younger self handled fame, even if she did allow herself a few indulgences.

The singer has recently released her 15th studio album, Closer, and is currently touring the UK to promote the record, which is inspired by her 1988 LP Close.

Closer sees Wilde present a collection of new wave-tinged pop, and includes the singles Trail Of Destruction and Midnight Train, as well as a collaboration with Ultravox singer Midge Ure called Sorrow Replaced.

Since her breakthrough single, she has even turned her hand to gardening, winning a gold award at the Chelsea Flower Show for her courtyard garden in 2005.

Speaking about her early days in the music business, Wilde, whose father is 1950s rock and roller Marty Wilde, says: “I became a pop star very young, and I was thrown into the heart of it, but most of that was wonderful.

“It was meeting lots of great people, meeting all my idols, traveling all over the world, having a lot of success, and the opportunities that it brought, I mean they were all great gifts, and I recognise them for that.

“Of course, I did get caught out with a few bad habits, especially with alcohol, I think over those years, it was just a mainstay of most events after a gig, before a gig, at a party or anything.

“There’s nothing wrong with that, it’s just I took a decision after abstinence for a while.

“And noticing how well I felt during that abstinence, it was a Stoptober thing, just before I stopped alcohol, and I felt so alive and so healthy, and a lot of small health ailments seemed to disappear, and I thought, this is can’t be a coincidence.

“So I thought I’ll just keep going and so nine years later, and I’m feeling very much better, I know, now, than had I not made that decision.

“But I had a lot of fun during those days, I don’t regret much, I’m really proud I never got into drugs at all, ever, not remotely.

“I think that could have really destroyed me.”

She credited the likes of The Pretenders’ singer Chrissie Hynde, Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry and the late Kirsty MacColl for inspiring her when starting out, saying the latter had “a big influence on me as a songwriter”, adding that she knew the singer and liked her “very much”.

Wilde also praised modern artists such as “clever” songwriter Taylor Swift, and drew similarities to her own career with that of Billie Eilish, who works with her brother Finneas O’Connell, having worked with her own brother, Ricky, and father on Kids In America.

The singer said there had always been strong women in music since she began, but said there needed to be more female representation in executive positions in the industry, saying the situation “hasn’t changed as much as it could”.

She says of the issue of power between musicians and industry bosses: “You do have to stand strong against executives, whether they’re male or female, or male or female artists.

“People in positions of power sometimes don’t handle it very well, and you have to be very wary and stand your ground, because you have what they want, more than they have what you want.

“You’ve got the power, and you have to recognise that and really acknowledge it, and sit with it, and treasure it, and guard it completely.”

Wilde has scored eight UK top 10 singles throughout her career, including Chequered Love, You Keep Me Hangin’ On and You Came, and has also achieved two UK top 10 albums in her self-titled debut and Close.

She prompted hilarity when she teamed up with late Not The Nine O’ Clock News star Mel Smith to record a cover of Brenda Lee’s festive track Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree in 1987, with the record reaching number three in the UK singles chart.

Fast-forwarding to the present day, the Chiswick-born star says she has been “amazed” by “outstanding” reviews for her latest record.

She continues: “That has been a really wonderful thing to have at this stage in my career, to be 64 and have an album that’s been received so positively and enjoyed, and the fact that we had so much joy making it ,and now performing it live.

“It’s just been a phenomenal phase of my life, that’s kind of come out of quite a lot going on in my personal life in the last few years.

“And then to have something so positive come out of something, I wouldn’t say difficult, but there were some challenging things going on in my life in the last few years, and then to have this thing of beauty emerge out of it, it’s phoenix-like.

“It’s a wonderful thing, I’ve got a wonderful gift, I’m really looking forward to sharing it with everyone live, because that’s where it’s really going to come together.

“I’ve got this amazing band, and we’re just itching to get out there and present these new songs alongside the old ones, and all the old hits.”

Wilde says the new record and supporting tour is “much sweeter” having come off the back of a number of health issues for her.

She explains: “First thing that happened was I slipped a disc, and I was in a huge amount of pain, and that went on for several months, until I managed to recover via a whole variety of things, which did not include surgery.

“And after that, I started training to strengthen my core, to make sure that it might never happen again, which is ongoing.

“Of course, I’m still doing that, but in the last year or so, I also got affected by Covid quite badly, and that happened several times, and really knocked me out, and has lowered my immune system. I really battled to get on top of that.

“But I feel like I’m back to full strength right now, but I have had a bit of a hammering with that.”

Wilde is currently touring the UK with performances at London’s Indigo at the O2, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall and Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, before moving on to Europe in March to perform in countries including Sweden, Belgium and Germany.

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale.