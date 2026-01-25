Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Vo, a celebrity hairstylist who worked with stars like Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Britney Spears, has died aged 55.

Vo’s husband, Adeel Kahn, shared in an Instagram post Saturday that Vo died after he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2018.

“My beloved husband, best friend, partner in life & business, Kim Vō, has taken his final breath,” Kahn wrote. “Diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2018, he fought valiantly, winning many battles along the way and exceeding all medical expectations under the care of Dr. Lawrence Piro and his incredible team at Angeles Clinic and Cedars-Sinai.”

He continued. “Ultimately, God decided it was time for our angel on earth to return home.”

Khan said that his husband was “beloved not only by his family and friends, but by the global hair community and millions of viewers who came to know him for both his artistry and his warmth.”

open image in gallery Celebrity hairstylist Kim Vo has died aged 55 from colorectal cancer ( Getty Images )

He added, “Kim had a rare ability to make everyone feel seen, welcomed, and at home.”

Khan asked that instead of sending flowers, people donate to the late stylist’s Kim Vo Foundation “in support of hair, beauty, and fashion creatives also affected by cancer.”

He shared the foundation’s initiative to help other people diagnosed with colorectal cancer, which a recent study revealed has become the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in adults under 50 in the United States.

“This is the legacy Kim and I are committed to building with your support. We love you, we are here for you, and we will fight for you,” Khan wrote.

Vo was a colorist known for working with blondes in Hollywood, including celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Britney Spears, Kate Hudson, Uma Thurman, Tori Spelling and Paris Hilton.

Tributes from stars flooded the comments of Kahn’s heartbreaking post.

“I’m so sorry he was such an amazing human. Filled with such light and love xo,” actor Tori Spelling wrote.

Blogger Perez Hilton commented, “Oh no!!! The iconic Perez pink and all my wold colors - as well as my lush blondes - were thanks to Kim. A master of his craft and art! Such a loss!”

Actor and model Brandy Ledford chimed in, “I’m so sorry for this loss, Adeel. For you and the entire @kimvosalon community. Kim was such a sweetheart to me anytime I saw him and I know he will be greatly missed. Sending you all so much love. God bless you.”

YouTuber Trisha Paytas wrote: “Oh what an amazing person he was, kind and always smiling, heartbreaking. sending love.”

In addition to his work with celebrities, Vo was also known for appearing as a judge on the short-lived Bravo show Shear Genius.