Kim Kardashian appears to have reinstated her oldest son’s YouTube channel.

The Skims founder had originally made her eight-year-old son, Saint West, sign a contract before allowing him to create the platform, but it was taken down after a series of posts that bashed Vice President Kamala Harris during her campaign for president.

According to a recent Instagram post, the channel has been given back.

Kardashian’s post features a screenshot of the YouTube username @SWFortniteclan, showing that the channel has over 5,000 subscribers and 54 videos. The post’s caption reads, “This is Saint’s YouTube. Follow and Subscribe.”

However, many of the commenters were quick to point out that the post didn’t match what Kardashian usually posts, and they began to assume that Saint had stolen his mother’s phone and made the post himself.

“This picture does not go with Kim’s so carefully crafted page aesthetic,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “Kim would never post like this.”

“Bestie you need to put a lock on your phone and socials,” a third commenter wrote, implying that Saint made the post.

The son of Kardashian and rapper Kanye West first lost his YouTube channel, under the username @TheGoatSaint, after he posted two memes. One post was of an illustration of an angry man lifting his foot to look at the sole of his shoe, with the words “I stepped in s***” written above him. A photo of Harris is then displayed on the shoe.

Another clip shared on his channel included a photo of Harris overlayed with the popular GIF of the Saved by the Bell cast saying the words “dumb,” “stupid,” “crazy” and “dangerous.”

Shortly afterward, an error message popped up when trying to access the channel, indicating that it was taken down.

The reality star had previously promoted her son’s YouTube channel as she wrote on her Instagram Story, “Please Subscribe!”

Previously, Kardashian included a photo of the handwritten contract between the two, where Saint agreed that he would not “comment on any personal family information” or “film any personal information” for his YouTube. He also “must show [his] mom or guardian all videos before” posting them and delete his videos if his mother tells him to for any reason. The contract noted that if Saint doesn’t listen to all the rules listed, Kardashian “could make [his] page private or delete [his] account.”

“Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube channel. He better not breach,” she wrote in the caption, along with a winky face emoji.

Within a week of his channel’s creation, he had posted 33 videos and already amassed 13,000 subscribers.

While the channel was still active, Kardashian admitted that it helped Saint become closer to his older sister North during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, while at the Kering for Women dinner back in September.

“I will say it has brought him and North closer together because she’s filming his content and making him do challenges,” she explained at the time. “So I filmed some behind the scenes, and it’s actually a blessing in disguise.”

Kardashian and West also share two other children: Chicago, six, and Psalm, five.