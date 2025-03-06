Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian has recalled her sister Khloé giving her $6,000 after her divorce from Damon Thomas left her with “no money.”

In Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 44-year-old Skims founder opened up about Khloé’s charitable act after her split from the record producer in 2003.

“When Khloé was maybe 4 or 5 years old, she got this piggy bank in the shape of a Coca-Cola bottle. We would put so much money in it,” Kim remembered. “When I was getting my first divorce, I moved out and had no money.

“I was like 21, and she gave me her Coke bottle,” Kim said of Khloe, who was around 19 at the time. “We were up all night counting it and it was $6,000 and it was enough for me to get a downpayment on my apartment. She gave me her life savings at age 21.”

Remembering the emotional moment, Khloé said: “She was crying in my room and I was just like, ‘I have this so let’s take what is in here and go to the bank to cash it. Let’s use this money for your divorce.’ I gave her all that I got and hopefully helped her.”

Kim tied the knot with Thomas, the now 54-year-old record producer, in 2000 when she was only 19, spending three years with him before ultimately deciding to part ways. The two cited “irreconcilable differences” in their divorce filing.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian and record producer Damon Thomas split in 2003 after three years of marriage ( Getty Images )

Since then, the Skkn creator has gone to the altar with two other men: Kris Humphries and Kanye West.

In 2011, her “fairytale wedding” with the former NBA star was televised on Keeping up with the Kardashians. The duo stayed married for two years before getting divorced in 2013.

Kim then said “I do” to Kanye West in Paris in 2014. They welcomed four children together — North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five — throughout their eight-year marriage before filing for divorce in 2021.

open image in gallery Khloe Kardashian gave Kim Kardashian $6,000 after her divorce from Damon Thomas left her with ‘no money’ ( Getty )

Khloé, on the other hand, has only been married once — to former Los Angeles Lakers player Lamar Odom. She and Odom spent a tumultuous seven years together and only recently came face-to-face for the first time since their split in 2016.

The dramatic meeting, held at Khloé’s friend Malika’s house, was captured in the season six premiere of her family’s reality show on February 6.

According to the on-screen star, Odom was visibly “nervous” upon seeing her. “He’s sweating,” Khloé said of Odom. “He seems scared.”

Meanwhile, Khloé wasn’t as emotional seeing her ex-husband. “I have dealt with so much trauma in this relationship for years and this was such the love of my life that to learn how to unlove someone — to have to go through all that — it’s almost like a death,” she said.