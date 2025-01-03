Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A letter Kim Kardashian wrote to her future self in 2015 has resurfaced, and fans are pointing out that some of her predictions for 2025 missed the mark.

A decade-old video for Glamour magazine offers a glimpse into the reality star’s mindset a decade ago and her expectations for her future.

Fans have had mixed reactions to the predictions, with some highlighting their accuracy and others reflecting on the failed precdictions, and on the unpredictability of life, even for someone as influential as Kardashian.

“It’s interesting to see how even someone as calculated as Kim couldn’t predict all the twists and turns of life,” one fan commented, while another added: “She dreamed big, and honestly, she has accomplished a lot more than most could imagine in 10 years.”

Kardashian addresses topics in the letter ranging from family and career to personal growth and even fashion choices.

As a style icon, Kardashian touched on her hopes for fashion in 2025. “Please tell me we’re still not wearing those crazy sky-high heels!” she joked. While high heels remain a staple in red carpet and high-fashion settings, Kardashian has been seen embracing more practical styles in recent years, including Yeezy slides and other comfortable footwear options.

She also expressed curiosity about beauty trends, questioning whether contouring would still dominate the industry. Given the continued popularity of her beauty lines and the persistence of contouring as a staple in makeup routines, this prediction has stood the test of time.

Kardashian envisioned her career evolving, expressing hope for continued success in her business ventures. “I hope you are still running successful businesses and have at least one more baby,” she wrote. The mother of four has certainly surpassed this goal with her ventures like SKIMS, KKW Beauty, and her foray into law and criminal justice reform.

However, the letter also highlights her hope to have fully embraced a more private lifestyle. “Remember to always take a little time for yourself and to slow down,” she urged her future self.

Kardashian also imagined herself happily married and raising her children in a stable family environment. “Are you still married to the ‘perfect’ man?” she asked her future self years before she finalized her divorce from Kanye West in 2022.

She also expressed her desire for her siblings to continue thriving. “I hope Khloé finds her happily-ever-after and that Kourtney is living her best life.”

While her predictions for her sisters were well-intentioned, fans debated whether these sentiments align with their current personal lives, especially given the ups and downs documented on their reality show.

“Why did the Khloé part make me sad?” one user wrote, while another echoed: “The Khloe part is hurtful.”

Some people found Kim’s comments about Kourtney having kids hilarious.

“Kourtney having a baby currently is sending me into orbit,” one user said.

“Kourtney was not done with having babies,” another added.