Kim Cattrall marries Russell Thomas in intimate London ceremony

Kim Cattrall has tied the knot with Russell Thomas in London.

The Sex and the City star, 69, and audio engineer, 55, got married on Thursday (4 December) in an intimate ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall.

Only 12 guests were in attendance as the couple exchanged their vows.

Styled by her longtime creative collaborator Patricia Field, Cattrall wore a Dior cream jacket and white skirt paired with Cornelia James lace gloves and a bespoke hat designed by milliner Philip Treacy.

Her green and white bouquet appeared to consist of lilies, eucalyptus and white roses. Thomas, meanwhile, donned a custom suit by Richard James, white shirt and a gold tie.

In exclusive photos obtained by People Magazine, the newlyweds can be seen grinning from ear to ear as they exit the Town Hall under a flower arch where some of their friends and family are waiting.

Cattrall and Thomas first met in 2016 at the BBC when she appeared on an episode of the BBC Radio 4 show Woman’s Hour, after which they began exchanging messages.

“He direct-messaged me,” Cattrall told Glamour in 2018. “It was very, very modern [and] it’s just been very easy.”

Thomas eventually visited the actor in Vancouver: “It was very brave of him because we didn’t really know each other other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great," she told People in 2020. "And we’ve been together ever since!”

Speaking about Thomas, the actor called him “a firecracker” with a “wicked sense of humour”. “And he’s easy on the eyes!” she added.

Since 2016, the couple have mostly kept their relationship private and out of the spotlight.

Earlier this year, Cattrall spoke about Thomas in an interview with The Times, stating: “He’s had an incredibly interesting life and really done it on his terms. He’s a bit of a rebel, which I love."

Cattrall and Thomas split their time between their home on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and London.

Cattrall rose to fame in the 1980s in films including Police Academy and Mannequin. Her big break arrived in 1997 when she landed the role of Samantha Jones in HBO’s Sex and the City.

Alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis, Cattrall starred in all six seasons of the show as well as two films. The series is credited as revolutionising TV in the way it explored the lives of single women, female friendships, and sex and relationships.

Cattrall chose not to participate in the recent Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, which aired its third season earlier this year.

She was previously married to Larry Davis from 1977 to 1970, Andre J Lyson from 1982 to 1989, and Mark Levinson from 1998 to 2004.

Russell “was worth waiting for”, Cattrall previously told People magazine.