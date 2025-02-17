Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin Costner got close to Cher at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary show on Sunday, just days after he was caught gawking at her on stage.

In pictures shared online, the recently divorcedYellowstone star appeared to be sitting side-by-side with the Grammy winner in the live audience at Studio 8H in New York City.

Costner, 70, donned an all-black suit with a white pocket square, while Cher wore a beaded black dress with her blonde locks pinned up.

Two days prior, at the

“I need my man to look at me the way Kevin Costner looks at Cher,” one person wrote on X alongside the clip.

On Instagram, a second fan wrote: “I think Kevin Costner is in love.”

“Kevin Costner .. was feeling it,” a third agreed.

To Costner’s fans dismay, the 78-year-old singer’s boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, whom she’s been officially dating for about two years now, was sat on the other side of her during Sunday’s taping.

However, people were still pleased to see Costner with Cher at the show.

“Holy s***! Kevin Costner is seated next to Cher tonight,” one fan exclaimed on X.

Another said: “SEATING KEVIN COSTNER NEXT TO CHER IS CRAZY???????????”

Kevin Costner and Cher were seen sitting next to each other in the audience at ‘SNL50’ on Sunday ( Getty )

Sunday’s show comes after The Bodyguard star finalized his divorce from his wife of twenty years, Christine Baumgartner. The former couple’s divorce proceedings saw them arguing in court for nine months before a settlement was agreed upon. In the end, Costner was ordered to pay Baumgartner $63,209 for child support every month.

Costner shares three of his kids — Cayden, 17, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 14 — with Baumgartner. He welcomed his eldest children — Annie, 40, Lily, 38, and Joe, 37 — with his ex-wife Cindy Silva. Costner also shares son Liam, 28, with his former girlfriend Bridget Rooney.