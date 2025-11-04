How end-of-year star signs can shape your interiors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When you want your space to express your personal style, taking a celestial approach to decor could be your cosmic cue to align accessories and furnishings with your star sign.

Especially if you’re influenced by the zodiac, and looking to enhance your space with pieces that reflect you personality inside and out.

Whether it’s astrological trinkets scattered amongst mid-century modern; or a deep-dive into art deco, here’s how to create that cosmic shift to make the best of your interiors…

Sagittarius

“Free-spirited and wild, those born under the sign of the archer are maximalists at heart,” highlights professional astrologist, Inbaal Honigman.

“Sagittariuses should clash colours and play with texture; their spaces represent their indomitable nature and freedom to express.”

As a fire element, a Sagittarius favours change, says Honigman, and needs to be sure each item is interchangeable.

How to take inspiration from mid-century modern

“Mid-century modern is perfect for those who like the freedom to play with their interiors, changing them up as they see fit,” suggests heritage property renovation expert, Kevin Brown, from The Heritage Window Company.

“Make good use of contemporary modular shelving, sculptural seating and moveable lighting – ideally with colour-changing bulbs.

“These items allow for quick changes in a home’s aesthetic, making a big difference with little hassle,” says Brown.

Perfectly placed, he says playful patterns and quirky adornments work well with the mid-century modern style. “So consider a feature wall and don’t forget to accessorise your home – especially with plenty of artwork that speaks to your tastes.”

Moreover, If you really want to embody the spontaneous, ‘free spirit’ of your sign, why not go open plan? This will make your space feel airy and creative, suggests Brown.

As Sagittarius season falls in late November through December, this is the perfect time to pay extra attention to hosting areas – such as dining and sitting rooms, he adds.

“Mid-century dining tables with tapered legs, vintage-style glassware, and statement lighting can help Sagittarians create the ideal space for festive hosting.

“Bold, adventurous personalities can really shine through in these interiors,” enthuses Brown. “Perfect for end-of-year gatherings.”

Capricorn

“Ambitious and focused, those born under the sign of the sea-goat are suckers for luxury,” highlights Honigman.

“The neat lines and metallic finishes associated with art deco aesthetics are perfect for Capricorns – not to mention the opulent style associated with the 1920s,” she suggests.

“Their earth element means they like timeless designs, meaning a mix of contemporary and art deco aesthetics work best.”

How to take inspiration from art deco

“Investing in furniture and home features with materials that age well is a great way of embodying art deco style,” outlines Brown.

Metals that hark back to steel aesthetics, reclaimed wood, real stone and antique furniture are all examples of this, he says.

“Especially when it comes to furniture reminiscent of the era, like curved desks, built-in bars and anything with classy brass detailing.

“Pair this with contemporary lighting, lots of natural light and modern upholstery to keep the home feeling fresh.”

This will combine to create a space that marries heritage and art deco with the contemporary, says Brown. “Respecting a classic design style, without seeming stuck in the past.

“Remember, quality is king when it comes to doing art deco right,” he underlines. “It doesn’t have to be expensive, but it does have to be thoughtfully made.”

As Capricorn season arrives in December and runs into January, it naturally coincides with the New Year, highlights Brown. “A perfect excuse to invest in some art deco-inspired entertainment areas.”

“I’m thinking 1920s/30s-inspired cocktail bars or drinks trollies, geometric glassware and bold metallic accents that’ll make your festivities extra glamorous.”

Brown continues: “What’s even more perfect, you can then show it off by hosting a New Year’s party!”