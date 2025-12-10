Kerry Kennedy honors late father RFK with impassioned plea for US to ‘do better’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kerry Kennedy continues to honor the legacy of her late father, Robert F. Kennedy, in numerous ways, including through the human rights organization that bears his name.

RFK, who served as the former attorney general, was assassinated while running for president in 1968. Kerry was just eight years old.

Now, as a human rights lawyer and activist who has publicly “disavowed and dissociated” from her brother, RFK Jr., following his support of Donald Trump, Kerry, 66, has made it her mission to keep fighting for the country her father loved.

Speaking to The Independent Tuesday evening at the RFK Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala held in New York City, Kerry shared the importance of the organization’s work as human rights continue to be stripped from people across the country.

“He said when he was running for president, he said, ‘Love, peace, and compassion towards those who suffer. That's what the United States should stand for, and that's what I'll do if I'm elected President of the United States,’” she said of her late father.

open image in gallery Kerry Kennedy at the 2025 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Gala in New York City ( Getty Images for RFK Ripple Of H )

open image in gallery Martin Cabrera Jr., Kerry Kennedy, Stephen Colbert, Dolores Huerta, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Darren Walker attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights' 2025 Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 09, 2025 in New York City ( Getty Images for RFK Ripple Of H )

“That’s what we need today,” she emphasized. “We are a good country. We are a great country, but we're doing things that are not consistent with our values.

“I had spent quite a bit of time this summer at immigration facilities throughout Louisiana,” Kerry continued, referring to the multiple centers set up by Trump as part of his mass deportation movement.

“I talked to women who had been sexually assaulted and raped. I talked to people who had their healthcare taken from them. I talked to women who said they were making sandwiches and they saw rats running across the line of sandwiches.

“That’s not who we are,” she said. “We can do better and that’s what tonight’s about.”

An outspoken member of the Kennedy dynasty, Kerry has repeatedly called for the removal of her brother, RFK Jr., as Trump’s Health and Human Services secretary. During his first year in the role, Kennedy has radically overhauled the federal health policy, including gutting the CDC and making significant and controversial changes to vaccine guidelines. Kerry said in 2024 that her brother “set fire to my father’s memory” when he defected to the Republican Party, and argued in September this year that Americans are “at risk now, like never before.”

She was on hand to greet this year’s RFK Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala honorees, including Stephen Colbert, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Darren Walker, and Martin Cabrera, Jr.

She also spoke about her cousin, Tatiana Schlossberg, who recently announced her terminal cancer diagnosis, telling Hello! Magazine, “You know, she was so incredibly brave to express herself, and right now we're all holding her in our hearts, and holding Caroline in our hearts.”