Kerry Katona has claimed that she receives text messages “now and then” from Nigel Farage.

There has previously been no known connection between the former Atomic Kitten performer and the leader of the Reform party, but Katona made the sensational claim in a new interview, in which she spoke about her difficult childhood, experiences with fame, and her current success as an OnlyFans model.

“Nigel Farage texts me now and then,” she told The Times. “Of course he f***ing does. I bet he used to love a Page 3 back in the day. Maybe he wants a discount.”

The Independent has reached out to Reform for comment.

Katona has claimed to make thousands of pounds each month supplying sexual content to her subscribers on OnlyFans. “I do it all myself,” she explained. “It’s dead easy. I don’t use filters or airbrushing. I could sit here while we’re chatting, take off my top, do a bit of heavy breathing, film it and upload it. Why wouldn’t I? Why are you not doing it?”

Kerry Katona and the Reform leader Nigel Farage ( Getty Images )

The subject of Farage came up in the interview when Katona was asked if she saw herself getting involved with politics. She said that she would like to campaign for more protection for young women entering the creative industries, but had no desire to be an actual politician.

“I’ve never voted in all my life,” she said. “I couldn’t be a politician, but I think it’s the biggest scam how much tax we pay and yet look at all the potholes round here. It’s not good for my Lamborghini. And look at all the children still in care. Nothing gets done for them.”

Katona shot to fame in the Nineties pop band Atomic Kitten, but left two years into their existence after marrying the Westlife singer Bryan McFadden. Their relationship and subsequent divorce played out across the tabloids of the time, along with Katona’s battles with drug addiction.

“It was brutal, out of control,” she recalled to The Times. “The cameras up the skirts, 40 paparazzi outside my home 24 hours a day. It got to the stage when I thought, this will only be over when they get the headline ‘Kerry Katona dead’. It nearly happened. Fame is an abusive drug. I became addicted to being in the press. If they tried it today, I’d say, ‘Come for me and watch me roar.’”

In 2023, Katona’s daughter with McFadden, named Lilly, revealed that watching her parents go through a difficult divorce put her off marriage.