Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kenny Logan has opened up about his recovery, and the revival of his sex life, after undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

The former Scottish rugby union player was diagnosed with the condition in 2022 and underwent a full prostatectomy, a surgical procedure to remove the prostate gland.

Logan, who is married to BBC sports presenter Gabby Logan, said in a new interview that doctors warned him he might experience erectile dysfunction for some time after the treatment – and that his sex life was “inconsistent for a good three months” following surgery.

“That’s a huge deal for any man,” Logan told The Telegraph. “But don’t let fear or stigma get in the way. As I said to Gabby: ‘Let’s just deal with me getting cancer-free. Then we can deal with the sex part.’”

Logan said the thing that helped most was a penis vacuum pump, which can increase blood flow to help achieve or maintain an erection.

“I used it for 10 minutes a day or so – several times in that first month. [I was] grateful that Gabby was away working on the Commonwealth Games.

open image in gallery Former Scotland international Kenny Logan poses with his wife, Gabby Logan ( Getty )

“I warned her that if she ever walked in on me using it and didn’t back straight out the door, I’d never speak to her again,” he joked.

Logan added that one of the biggest causes of erectile dysfunction (ED) is psychological, so he knew that fearing it would only make it more likely.

The sports star added: “And let’s be honest, ED is something that all men can struggle with, especially in their 50s – prostate or no prostate. It’s not a massive deal and there’s many other ways to enjoy being together in bed.”

“If it doesn’t work, don’t panic. Having a partner who can laugh about it helps massively. The biggest barrier is in your head – relax.”

Logan was diagnosed with prostate cancer, with no symptoms or family history of the disease, after having his Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) levels monitored by a doctor when he found out they were abnormal at a private check-up.

open image in gallery Kenny Logan pictured in 2013 ( Getty )

The doctor told him not to worry, saying: “Probably 40 per cent of your mates will have high levels too; they just aren’t aware of it yet.”

By February 2022, his PSA level had risen to over seven, and he underwent a biopsy, which confirmed he had prostate cancer.

He said: “That news left me and Gabby reeling. I’ve played sports all my life so I’m fit, I eat well and have never smoked. I’ve mostly drunk in moderation. Yet, as the doctor said to me, prostate cancer isn’t caused by lifestyle, there is nothing to ‘blame’, and what’s more, it’s often entirely symptomless, as mine had been.

“I was two months shy of my 50th birthday at that time, I felt entirely well, and it was all such a shock that I almost fell over.”

Logan said he is now raising awareness of the disease, and that men often come up to him to discuss their own experiences.

“It happens in the strangest of places, whether I’m standing at a urinal in a pub or visiting a National Trust garden with Gabby,” he said. “Like me, they’ve generally had a brush with prostate cancer and want to swap notes. I try to be honest and reassuring. I never expected my sex life at 53 to be of any interest!”