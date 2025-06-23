Kelsey Parker announces loss of third child with partner Will Lindsay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelsey Parker has announced the loss of her third child, a boy named Phoenix, who she said was “born sleeping” and would be “forever loved”.

The 34-year-old podcaster, who is the widow of the late The Wanted singer Tom Parker, announced in January that she and her boyfriend Will Lindsay, a 27-year-old tree surgeon, were expecting their first child together.

On Sunday (22 June), Kelsey shared a poem on Instagram, which remembered Phoenix as “brave and bright”.

The poem read: “The world grew quiet as you arrived,

So loved, so longed for, yet not alive.

Our precious boy, our angel light,

Born with wings, took silent flight.

We named you Phoenix, brave and bright,

A soul of love, of warmth and light.

Though we never heard you cry,

You'll live in hearts that won't ask why.

No breath you drew, no eyes to see,

Still, you mean everything to me.

You'll journey with us, softly near,

In every sigh, in every tear.”

open image in gallery Kelsey Parker has said Phoenix would be ‘forever loved’ ( Instagram via @being_kelsey )

In the post’s caption, she wrote: “Phoenix Parker-Lindsay, you will forever be loved.”

In a later post shared on her Instagram Stories, Kelsey thanked friends and fans for their messages, but asked for the family to be “given space and time to process this devastating and earth-shattering news”.

“I love you all and thank you for your understanding and space. Love always, Kelsey, Will, and the Parker Family.”

Followers shared their condolences online, with Kate Ferdinand commenting: “Oh Kelsey, I’m so sorry. You’ve been through so much as a family already, this feels so unfair. Thinking of you all and sending so much love.”

Giovanna Fletcher, McFly singer Tom Fletcher’s wife, wrote, “A beautiful name for a beautiful soul. I’m so sorry for your loss Kelsey,” as Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden added: “Sending you so much love.”

open image in gallery Kelsey Parker pictured with partner Will Lindsay ( Instagram/Being_Kelsey )

Last year, Kelsey announced her relationship with Lindsay, two years after Tom’s death.

Kelsey and Tom first met in 2009, married in 2018 and welcomed daughter Aurelia, five, and son Bodhi, four. Tom was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour in October 2020, just weeks before Bodhi was born. At the time, Parker said he was “devastated” and in “complete shock”. He died in 2022 aged 33.

In 2022, Kelsey opened up about how their daughter kept asking where he was, because she believed her father was on tour.

Speaking of her daughter, Kelsey said: “Whenever she sees pictures of her dad, she’s like, ‘It’s my dad!’ She’ll be three at the end of this month. I’ve been really honest, she does still talk about him every day, she doesn’t quite understand he’s not coming back.

open image in gallery Tom and Kelsey Parker pictured in 2021 ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

“So I’ve had to be really blunt and say he’s not coming back, that’s it, he’s dead and he’s not coming back because she doesn’t really understand,” she continued. “She’s just really confused by it. She thinks he’s on tour. But we do then talk about him every day. She does ask me every day about him.”

Tom found fame in 2009 as a member of boy band The Wanted alongside Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran, Max George and Jay McGuinness.

The group released three albums and 12 UK top 20 singles including “All Time Low” and “Glad You Came” before splitting in 2014.

The Sands national helpline provides support for anyone affected by the death of a baby. You can call 0808 164 3332 free of charge, or email helpline@sands.org.uk