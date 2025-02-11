Kelsea Ballerini responds to rumors that she canceled concerts due to pregnancy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelsea Ballerini has addressed the rumors that she’s pregnant.

The singer recently postponed a few of her scheduled tour dates, causing at least one fan to question if the cancellations could have been due to a pregnancy. However, Ballerini quickly turned to TikTok to clarify.

In the video, posted on Friday, there is a comment that reads “Maybe pregnant?!?” while the “Cowboys Cry Too” singer lets out a big sigh and says, “Or maybe it’s the flu.”

“Anyway, feeling better and can’t wait to see you tonight Buffalo,” she captioned the TikTok.

Currently, cases of influenza are soaring across the country, particularly in New York City. At least 24 million cases have been reported this flu season.

At first, Ballerini had tried to push through the sickness at one of her scheduled tour dates in upstate New York but had to cancel the show after only a few songs.

“Buffalo, I am so so sorry that I could not finish the show tonight,” the country singer said in a follow-up TikTok post. “I am sicker than I am trying to be and I did not want to let anyone down tonight and I just got through the first few songs and I couldn’t do it.”

“I’m so sorry, but I never want to give you a half-ass show,” she added.

The “Penthouse” singer’s canceled shows have been rescheduled for April, as she promised fans that she would make the extra wait worth it for them.

“I will make them the best shows I’ve ever played in my whole life and I will pull out every stop for you and I will make it so worth it,” Ballerini said.

The country singer has been dating Chase Stokes since 2023 ( Getty Images )

The Voice coach has been dating actor Chase Stokes since 2023, just a few months after her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans was finalized in November 2022.

She’s previously opened up about their relationship in various interviews. In an October 2023 interview with Nylon, she reflected on the very first message she ever sent him.

At the time one of her friends suggested that she follow the Outer Banks actor on Instagram during a night out in Nashville. Once she followed him and he followed her back, she reached out to him at 1:07 a.m.

“I was just like: ‘Why am I waiting for this guy to reach out to me? This is 2022,’” Ballerini said of her thought process as she slid into her now-boyfriend’s direct messages. “Listen, I was living my best life. I have no shame in that game.”

After direct messaging, the pair met up in Los Angeles for the first time, where they had two dates in two days. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in March of this year, before making their red carpet debut the following month.

“I really did [know] as soon as I met him,” she told the outlet. “And maybe that sounds like I’ve learned zero things, but I’ve always been a heart-first girl. And the truth is it’s never led me astray. I’ve always been where I needed to be while I needed to be there.”