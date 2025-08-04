Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelly Osbourne has thanked fans for their “support” during the “hardest moment” of her life following the death of her father, the Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

The rock legend was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 and died at the age of 76 on July 22, surrounded by his family.

open image in gallery Kelly Osbourne shared a post on Instagram (David Parry/PA)

Since his death, tributes have been pouring in from fans and friends around the world with thousands visiting the Black Sabbath Bench in the musician’s home city of Birmingham to lay bouquets, wreaths, posters, balloons, candles and cards.

The Osbourne family visited the bench in Broad Street last Wednesday to lay their own flowers during a cortege procession.

Kelly, 40, who starred in the 2000s reality series The Osbournes, shared a post on her Instagram story on Monday thanking fans for their support.

She said: “I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough… but from the bottom of my heart, thank you.

“The love, support, and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.

“Grief is a strange thing — it sneaks up on you in waves — I will not be ok for a while — but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference.

“I’m holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind.Thank you for being there. I love you all so much. – Kelly #BirminghamForever #OzzyForever.”

open image in gallery Sharon Osbourne, with family members, lays flowers at the Black Sabbath Bridge in Broad Street in Birmingham in memory of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne (Jacob King/PA)

On Monday, Birmingham City Council began gathering up the tributes so they can be stored before being handed over to the Osbourne family.

A handful of fans watched from behind barriers, took photographs and hugged each other as officials in hi-vis jackets collected all the flowers and tributes which had been laid in front of the bench and on the railings behind it.

The council said the mementos would be gathered and preserved “respectfully” in agreement with the rock star’s relatives and then stored “with the utmost care at a secure location, ensuring they are protected and treated with dignity”.

The council said: “In due course, they will be passed on to the Osbourne family, so they may keep them as a lasting reminder of the public’s affection and support.”

open image in gallery Messages, balloons and floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge in Broad Street, Birmingham in memory of Ozzy Osbourne (Joe Giddens/PA)

In a statement released through the city council, the Osbourne family said: “We are deeply moved by the heartfelt tributes that have been placed at the Black Sabbath Bridge and at the Black Sabbath mural on Navigation Street in recent days.

“These expressions of remembrance reflect the profound impact that Ozzy had on the city and its people, as well as fans from around the world – BIRMINGHAM FOREVER!”