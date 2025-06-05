5 new podcasts to listen to this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you are curious about the world of radio and celebrity encounters or the Paria pipeline disaster, then this week’s podcasts will be right up your street.

1. Capital Breakfast After the Show, Show!

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Comedy, music and culture

The debut episode of Global Player’s new podcast, Capital Breakfast: After The Show, Show!, offers a fun and revealing peek behind the scenes of one of the UK’s biggest breakfast radio shows.

Hosted by Jordan North, Chris Stark, and Sian Welby – the lively trio who present Capital’s Breakfast Show every weekday from 6am to 10am – the episode features hilarious reflections on some of their wildest off-air moments and career highlights.

Stark shares two standout stories: a memorable game of Jenga with Lady Gaga and the time his interview with Nicki Minaj got held up because of the smell of his chips and beans.

Meanwhile, North talks about how warm and wonderful movie star Hannah Waddingham is – and gives context about that awkward, sweaty hug moment.

This behind-the-scenes-style podcast not only showcases the chaos and comedy that happens off-air, but also reveals the genuine friendship and chemistry between the hosts.

Whether you’re a loyal Capital Breakfast listener or just curious about the world of radio and celebrity encounters, this podcast is perfect for adding a laugh to your commute.

(By Camilla Foster)

2. This Was Always Me

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Relationships and life

“I didn’t want to be gay,” says radio presenter Rich Clarke, “Why me?.

“It took me a lot of my adult life to accept [that] this is who I am.”

Hosted by Clarke, the new podcast series This Was Always Me spotlights powerful, previously unheard stories from LGBT+ individuals who spent years hiding their identities.

The first episode features Olympic runner Dame Kelly Holmes, who opens up about the British military’s historic “gay ban” and the toll it took on her mental health.

“I kept thinking, ‘What if someone now outs me?’. For about six months [after the Olympics] I didn’t go out other than for work,” she says, reflecting on her 2004 Olympic win.

In a future episode still to come, Clarke speaks to an 80-year-old man, Richard, who came out at 65 after his second marriage ended: “I decided to stop mucking about and just be me,” he says.

He grew up before the law changed in 1967; before that, it was a criminal offence to be gay. They discuss a heart-wrenching true love story about two men who could never be together and the impact it had on his life.

Other guests include Isobel, who transitioned at 80; MP Sir Nick Gibb and his husband; and activist Moud Goba, who fled Zimbabwe to live openly in the UK.

The series is a touching tour de force of candid conversations with both well-known figures and everyday individuals who’ve encountered social, political, religious and personal obstacles in their journey to live authentically.

(By Lara Owen)

3. Future Tense

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Comedy and technology

One of the delights of podcasting is being introduced to a double act you might never dream up. Comedian Richard Ayoade and actor Warwick Davis have little in common beyond both playing robots on screen (in The Mandalorian and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy film, respectively), but it’s their differing attitudes to scientific breakthroughs that make this clever casting for Audible Original’s Future Tense.

Davis, who has a form of dwarfism, is optimistic about how technology can make his life more equitable, while Ayoade’s approach – and wit – is as sterile as a nanochip factory.

With science writer and comedian Helen Keen as their voice of reason, the pair work out if they feel “future tense” or “future perfect” about six areas where emerging technologies are making big changes to our lives: robots, immortality, holidays, cars, food and relationships.

While the hosts can’t help but make jokes, there are many sobering revelations too, as illustrated by the AI-generated version of Ayoade that perfectly mimicked his distinctive vocabulary and timing.

In comparison, the Warwick-bot couldn’t pronounce his own name properly and struggled to write a joke, providing hope that comedy will always need a human touch.

(By Amy Crowther)

4. Pipeline

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: True crime and documentary

In 2022, with no warning, five men were sucked alive into a 30-inch oil pipeline and dragged hundreds of feet under the sea off the coast of Trinidad.

Four were left to die while help was repeatedly blocked. But Christopher Boodram, who managed to drag himself out – using his right elbow and foot –after three very long hours, survived.

When journalist and host Isabelle Stanley first heard about this story last summer, she was keen to speak to Boodram about his harrowing experience. And in February 2025, her wish came true.

Pipeline tells the true story about what happened while Boodram carried out a routine repair with four fellow divers for the Paria Fuel Trading Company.

The six-part investigative podcast from the Daily Mail also features observations from the haunting GoPro footage, the first podcast interview with sole survivor Boodram, and details about the ongoing investigation into corporate negligence, thwarted rescue attempts, and political interference, raising urgent questions about corporate accountability and justice.

Isabelle Stanley pairs her journalistic skill with empathy, which makes Pipeline a gripping and heartbreaking listen.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

Spotlight on…

5. Rylan: How to Be in Love

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Relationships

Broadcaster and television personality Rylan Clark is back and on a mission to find love with the help of his new podcast, How to Be in Love.

Clark, who speaks on the podcast about his previous marriage and the trials, tribulations and enjoyment of dating, has 12 episodes where he has enlisted a number of guests to help him unpack the secrets of healthy, long-term relationships.

This week, Clark has musician, songwriter and actor Rebecca Lucy Taylor –also known by her stage name, Self Esteem – who has been in a relationship with her partner for over a year.

Throughout the episode, Taylor speaks about her journey being bisexual and the differences she faces dating both men and women. Although now in a relationship with a man, Taylor says it took her a long time to fall in love with her boyfriend due to past trauma in previous relationships.

After going through what she calls ‘enlightenment’, “The road gets safer the more I fall in love”, Taylor says, in comparison to when she was younger.

When asked by Clark what advice she would give him in the dating world, Taylor says: “Butterflies in your stomach are not a good feeling when dating. It should feel nice and calm. That butterfly feeling is anxiety because the person isn’t making you feel like you may be what they want.”

(By Sara Keenan)