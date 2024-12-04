Balthazar owner who had beef with James Corden roasts Gordon Ramsay over $2m car

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Keith McNally, the New York City restaurateur who blasted James Corden for being “abusive” towards his staff, has now called out Gordon Ramsay over his “vulgar and expensive” luxury car.

McNally — the proprietor of famed restaurants Balthazar, Pastis, and Minetta Tavern — took to Instagram on Wednesday (December 4), where he posted a picture of the 58-year-old celebrity chef getting into his steel blue Aston Martin Valour, which costs about $2 million.

“Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay drives his 1.5 million pound Aston Martin Valour in London,” McNally captioned the post. “I’ve never met the foul-mouthed, bullying Ramsay, but it comes as no surprise he has the most vulgar and expensive car imaginable.”

He continued: “Playwright Alan Bennett once said that Quentin Tarantino has a face like a backside. I’ve often thought the same could be said about Gordon Ramsay OBE.”

Despite McNally’s remarks, many people in the comments section decided to defend the Kitchen Nightmares host.

One Instagram user commented, “Can you spell jealousy?” as McNally jokingly wrote back: “Yes you’re right. I’m completely jealous of Tarantino.”

“You obviously know nothing about cars,” said someone else, to which the restaurateur replied: “And you obviously know nothing about people… I think you know very little about people if you don’t believe that a foul-mouthed celebrity chef buying a two million dollar car is vulgar.”

When a third person asked what McNally would “say if Gordon walked into Balthazar,” he revealed: “Of course I’d welcome Ramsay to Balthazar. He’s been many times.”

Ramsay was branded ‘foul-mouthed’ and ‘bullying’ by McNally ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted Ramsay’s representatives for comment.

Back in October 2022, McNally branded former Late Late Show host James Corden a “tiny cretin of a man” and banned him from Balthazar over his alleged treatment of the staff.

He called Corden “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago” and said, in true restaurant lingo, that he “86’d” Corden.

McNally went on to describe “two examples of the funny man’s treatment of my staff,” including an instance where Corden was allegedly “extremely nasty” and “yelled like crazy” at staff.

The Gavin & Stacey actor later admitted that he made “a rude, rude comment” to a restaurant worker and said “it was never my intention” to upset the staff at Balthazar.

McNally rescinded the ban shortly after and claimed that Corden had “apologized profusely” and “all was forgiven” in a second post.