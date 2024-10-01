Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend hits back at trolls following Taylor Swift comparison

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, has hit back at trolls who insulted her appearance after she was compared to Taylor Swift.

Nicole, the influencer who dated Kelce for five years between 2017 and 2022, was subjected to some stray insults after one X/Twitter user attempted to spread rumours about Kelce and Swift after the singer failed to attend the latest Kansas City Chiefs game.

The 34-year-old pop star was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on the NFL tight end as he played in the season opener on 6 September. Although Swift often attends the Chiefs home games she was absent when the team played the Los Angeles Chargers away on 29 September.

One fan attempting to take a dig at Swift wrote: “Kayla Nicole will be attending the game tomorrow but @taylorswift13 won’t! Swifties on Reddit going crazy because they can’t find a route that fit their narrative! No she wasn’t in KC, no she isn’t going to the game yes they BROKE UP.”

Another account, which looks to be dedicated to posting hateful content about the internet personality, chimed in with a picture of Nicole without make-up on.

The account sarcastically wrote: “Very pretty” and added a vomit emoji.

Nicole chose to hit back at the post with a blunt comment writing: “YOU WILL NEVER MAKE ME HATE ME. Hang it upppppppp bookie.”

open image in gallery ( X/Twitter )

Nicole was supported following the harassment. One person wrote: “I’m confused..because you look gorgeous here..true flops all around.”

A second added: “You are gorgeous and they are jealous. Keep living rent-free in their minds.”

A third fan said: “You’re beautiful…this is so weird??!”

This comes after Kelce’s PR team has addressed the viral breakup contract between the NFL star and his superstar girlfriend.

The alleged contract – with the apparent logo for Full Scope Public Relations on it – was published by the Daily Mail on 3 September, after it went viral in a since-deleted Reddit post. The paperwork alleged that Kelce and Swift planned to announce their split on September 28, with claims that the statement was being released three days “post-breakup” to “allow the initial media frenzy to settle down and ensure clarity.”

However, Full Scope PR, which represents the Kansas City Chiefs star, has now revealed that this contract was fake. The company also clarified that Kelce and Swift, who’ve been dating since 2023, have no plans to announce their breakup.

“These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency,” a representative for Full Scope PR said in a statement to The Independent.