Former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has shared an update on her breast cancer diagnosis just two days after her wedding to partner Jeff Arcuri.

The 34-year-old TV personality who starred in season 17 of the dating program, revealed in February that she had found a small lump in her breast and thought “it was going to be nothing”. She underwent a mammogram and biopsy to learn that she had stage three of the disease.

In a new update, Thurston told followers that her doctor had discovered spots on her liver, which could be a sign of the cancer spreading that would push her into stage four.

“My [liver] biopsy is scheduled Friday which would have been my treatment day,” Thurston wrote in her members-only Boobie Broadcast channel on Monday (24 March).

“We now wait. [The doctor] seemed to be leaning more on the cancer in the liver vs. optimistic. This would put me at stage 4. I'd love to hear from my sisters who are stage 4 in terms of quality of life, motherhood, etc.”

The TV star had been scheduled to take part in a breast cancer trial that would involve a Zoladex injection to reduce the size of tumors, multiple rounds of chemotherapy and surgery. But her treatment is on hold until the results of her biopsy.

It comes just days after Thurston wed Arcuri in an impromptu and intimate ceremony with their parents in New York City. The pair met on Instagram a year ago and got engaged five months later, but it was Arcuri who suggested they move the wedding to an earlier date to show that he was “here to stay” throughout her cancer treatment.

“We were wanting to plan a wedding and there’s a lot of emotions that come in with chemo, and the impact... we don’t know what the next year looks like,” Thurston told Us Weekly ahead of the wedding.

“One night, he said, I want to show you that I still love you and I am here to stay. And he said ‘I will get married to you tomorrow’. So we flew our parents in, we got our marriage license and a friend is going to marry us in our apartment.”

“[Our wedding] was this kind gesture of him saying, truly, in sickness and in health,” she added. “He is proving that he's here to stay. He shows up every day and he does it in ways that just continue to surprise.”

The pair did a round of IVF ahead of her cancer treatment so that they can start a family in the future.

“We dedicated two weeks before doing anything else breast cancer wise to doing IVF,” Thurston said. “A lot of women don't even realise that you can take 10 days to dedicate time to your reproductive health and your future family plans. We were able to retrieve 17 eggs and of those 17, six became embryos.”

Thurston praised her partner for supporting her throughout the process.

“He's been to every single appointment with me so far. He's done every single shot that's involved with IVF.”

Thurston was the star of season 17 of The Bachelorette, after she was a previous contestant on Matt James’s season of The Bachelor.

During The Bachelorette season, Thurston got engaged to Blake Moynes. However, the pair announced their breakup in October 2021, only three months after the season finale aired.