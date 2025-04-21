‘Heartbroken’ Katie Price says son Harvey is at risk of heart attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Price has shared concerns over her son’s health after his weight increased to nearly 30 stone.

Harvey, 22, lives with the rare genetic disorder Prader-Willi syndrome, which causes an excessive appetite and overeating, learning difficulties and behavioural problems. Harvey also lives with an underactive thyroid, partial blindness, autism and epto-optic dysplasia – a birth defect which affects the brain and eyes.

In a Snapchat story shared on Sunday (20 April), Price told her followers that Harvey is at an increased risk of having a heart attack due to his weight, and said that she was waiting to hear back from doctors about prescribing a new weight loss medication plan.

She said: “So Harvey’s just sent me his new weight. I'm so heartbroken and gutted that his weight is just going up. I just googled it in stones – 188kg. He's literally a few kilos off being 30 stone.”

“It's so life-threatening for him now. I'm still waiting for the doctors to get back to me to start him on the mounjaro and his journey to a healthy life,” she said.

Mounjaro, the brand name for tirzepatide, is a weight loss prescription treatment taken through a weekly injection, which has been proven to be more effective than Ozempic – the brand name for semaglutide – in clinical trials.

Price continued: “It's so sad his quality of life at the moment where he's so big, he just can't really do much. It's just another thing I have to deal with because he's at high risk of having a heart attack, he struggles to put on his trainers, he struggles to walk anywhere but I love him and I'm going to help him through this.”

“So sad, obesity and his condition is sad. It's sad to see someone go through it and he doesn't understand.”

In February, Price said that her son was beginning a course of Ozempic after consulting with his doctors.

Speaking to The Sun, Price explained that Harvey’s doctors have advised he may be taking the jabs for up to two years.

She said: “He's putting on weight. It doesn't matter what we do. So the doctors are doing it to give him a better, longer life, and for his health.”

Katie Price and her son Harvey pictured in 2022 ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

“The good thing about starting him on the drug is, if it has any effect, you can stop it because you do it weekly.”

“We’ve tried food, he’s had ­dietitians, it’s just the way he is. And he’s on a lot of medication, which the drug won’t affect. They want to try him on it for at least one or two years, which is a long time, but they’ll control what level he needs, then up it as they assess it.”