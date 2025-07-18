Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katherine Schwarzenegger has admitted that before she married Chris Pratt, she hired a coach to help her prepare to become his son’s stepmother.

Schwarzenegger, 35, married the Guardians of the Galaxy star in 2019. The couple have since had three children together. Pratt had previously had a son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Scary Movie star Anna Faris.

Speaking on a recent appearance on the Parenting & You with Dr Shelfi podcast, Schwarzenegger shared what life is like living in a blended household, admitting that she enlisted the help of professionals to help navigate her new role.

“Number one thing I say is get a stepparenting therapist or stepparenting coach, because I got that right when we got engaged, and it's been incredibly helpful for me and also in just understanding my role as a stepparent,” explained the Gift of Forgiveness author.

open image in gallery Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have been married since 2019 ( Getty Images for Disney )

“Because stepparenting, like parenting, has no handbook. Because I have the benefit of being in both roles, stepparenting is extra confusing because you aren't a parent, you're not a nanny, you're not an assistant. You have responsibilities in all of those areas, but you're not either of them. It's a confusing thing to navigate where you fit in,” she added.

Although Jack, who is 12, has different relationships with all his parents, Schwarzenegger was thankful that she, Pratt, Faris and Michael Barrett (Faris’s husband) “co-parent all very well, which is a huge blessing”.

Pratt, 46, also appeared on the podcast and credited the “really important job” a stepparent can do. He said: “If a parent is in there doing the hard work of creating structure for a child and holding children accountable – and it's not a biological child – it can feel thankless.”

The Jurassic World actor was married to Faris from 2009 to 2018, with the pair announcing in a joint statement, released in August 2017, that they had split.

Faris has been candid about her relationship breakdown in the past, and once suggested that she went through with the marriage because “everyone [was] expecting it”. She added that she “ignored” the warning signs ahead of their wedding.

open image in gallery Pratt and Faris were married for nine years ( Getty Images for Disney )

In 2022, Faris, who is has been married to cinematographer Michael Barratt since 2021, revealed that she is “getting closer” to Pratt and is “happy” with the way things have turned out.

“We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” Faris told People . “They’re very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support.”

She continued: “It feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness.”

Faris called Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of The Terminator star Arnold, “awesome”, adding: “She’s just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack.”