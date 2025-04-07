Katherine Ryan stunned at cost of post-cancer blood test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katherine Ryan has been left floored by the cost of a blood test after treatment for cancer.

Last month, the 41-year-old comedian revealed she had been diagnosed with the disease for the second time in her life. Ryan received her diagnosis and treatment with the help of private healthcare, admitting that she did not think the NHS would remove her concerning mole.

But, she faced challenges throughout the experience, including being charged £300 for a seven-minute consultation that incorrectly told her that her mole was non-cancerous. She successfully had the mole removed and confirmed she was cancer-free, although she has continued to investigate the condition in an effort to prevent a return.

Now, she has revealed she has been charged £6,000 for a preventative blood test that helps identify the genetic markers and risk factors for cancer, at a Chelsea hospital.

“I got an email right after my meeting with the oncologist from the patient coordinator who was like, we are going to do this DNA test, we just have to take some of your blood and we're gonna send someone to your house to get it,” she said on the Telling Everybody Everything podcast.

“I was like, perfect! The guy shows up - an absolute hunk. A very well-dressed, young, Selling Sunset type. It was a great experience. The phlebotomist took my blood quickly and everyone looked after me very well.”

Ryan was left floored by the £6,000 bill ( Getty Images )

However, she was then hit by the shock charge. “They leave, and then seconds later into my inbox, I get the bill. Six grand! Six thousand pounds for the blood test. I thought, oh god, I knew that Selling Sunset hunk was too premium.”

Ryan went through with the test anyway, although she was shocked at the price.

“I just think you can't be too careful with this stuff,” she said. “I'm very lucky to have access to this kind of thing.”

Explaining the nature of the test she said: “My understanding is it can test tumours and it can test your blood and it can test your DNA for exactly what type of cancer you may have, or what type of cancer gene.

“Just to be clear, I don't need any other treatments at the minute. We're just doing investigative preventative stuff. It's a little trial and error before they land on the thing that works for you or for that specific type of cancer that you're dealing with.”

Ryan has not received the results of her investigative test. But, although she is in the clear, she has been told she has a benign haemangioma in her liver. Although she was told it is “something that 20 per cent of people have from birth, and they're not worried about it”.