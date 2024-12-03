Kate Winslet shares frustration over ‘wrinkles’ comments during Lee promotion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kate Winslet has voiced her frustrations over viewers’ reaction to her appearance in her latest project.

The Titanic star, 49, stars as celebrated war photojournalist Lee Miller in Ellen Kura’s biopic, which is adapted from Miller’s son’s 1985 biography, The Lives of Lee Miller.

In the passion project, which took Winslet almost a decade to complete due to development and financing delays, she wears minimal makeup and has natural wrinkles on her face.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, Winslet explained her annoyance that viewers had focussed on her appearance, claiming the same reaction would not occur if the lead actor were male.

“People say, ‘Oh, you were so brave for this role. You didn’t wear any makeup.’ You know, "You had wrinkles,’” she explained.

“Do we say to the men, ‘Oh, you were so brave for this role. You grew a beard?’ No. We don’t,” Winslet added.

It comes shortly after Winslet told Vogue about the “unbelievably outraging” process of getting the film financed in September.

open image in gallery Kate Winslet as Lee Miller in ‘Lee’ ( AP )

“The men who think you want and need their help are unbelievably outraging,” the Titanic star said about the “patronising” meetings she had with executives.

“I’ve even had a director say to me: ‘Listen, you do my film and I’ll get your little Lee funded…’ Little!” Winslet recalled.

“Or we’d have potential male investors saying things like: ‘Tell me, why am I supposed to like this woman?’”

While she acknowledged that attitudes towards women in the film and TV industry are changing, she also pointed out the progress that had been made thanks, in part, to the #MeToo movement.

“Oh, my God! This is the best part. Young actresses now – f*** me – they are unafraid. It makes me so proud,” Winslet said.

open image in gallery Andy Samberg and Winslet in ‘Lee’ ( AP )

“And I think, Yes, all the s*** flinging, all the struggle, all the using my voice for years, often being finger-​pointed at and laughed at – I don’t give a s***!” she added.

“It was all bloody worth it. Because the culture is changing in the way that I couldn’t in my wildest dreams have imagined in my twenties.”

Winslet, who goes topless in Lee has previously criticised viewers who labelled her as “brave” for filming nude scenes without losing weight. “Brave is going to the front line. Brave is being a NHS nurse during Covid,” she said.

“It’s not flipping brave to go topless or have no makeup or no Botox…That’s just being a real person.”