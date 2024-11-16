Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Model Kate Upton has reached out to her millions of followers asking for legal advice about an alarming scenario involving a father and his child.

The Sports Illustrated cover star, 32, took to her Instagram Story on November 15, where she called upon “lawyers/judges/advocates/law enforcement/parents” to share their thoughts on the harrowing situation.

“A dad, recently out of rehab, is traveling alone with his 10-year-old daughter,” she began the post. “He gets drunk and high on pills, says he has a gun on him, and threatens to shoot the taxi driver if he does not drop them off on the highway at midnight to walk home.

“Thankfully, the taxi driver refuses and would rather be shot than drop the little girl off on the highway,” Upton continued.

She asked: “Is this an emergency? A crime? Would you be scared for your child?”

open image in gallery Kate Upton shares alarming story involving ‘drunk and high’ father and his 10-year-old daughter ( Getty Images/Instagram )

The model then added a “Feedback” option to her post, where social media users could submit their own responses.

Upton didn’t provide any further detail on the scenario, and didn’t clarify whether it was real or hypothetical.

The Other Woman star, who rose to fame in the 2010s as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, has been married to professional baseball pitcher Justin Verlander since 2017. Upton went viral following her husband’s 2022 MLB World Series win with the Houston Astros, as she interrupted Verlander’s post-game interview to celebrate the milestone.

When asked by retired baseball player David Ortiz if her husband should retire or play one more season, Upton showed her support for her husband’s career. “I love watching my husband do what he loves to do,” she told the FOX Sports co-host. “When he’s pitching, it’s truly so creative and such an art and we’re so honored to be a part of it.”

open image in gallery Model Kate Upton appearing at an event on May 14, 2024 in New York City. ( Getty Images )

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Genevieve “Vivi” Upton Verlander, in November 2018. Speaking to People six months after becoming a mother, Upton gushed over her baby daughter. “She melts my heart. I’m so obsessed with her,” the model said.

While appearing onToday with Hoda & Jenna in November 2020, she explained how motherhood has changed her “entire perspective.”

“Everything I do is for her. Wanting to make the world better for her. Wanting to be better for her. Wanting to be with her more,” Upton said, adding that it has "really changed everything.”