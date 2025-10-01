The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Kate Gosselin shares health update from hospital bed after scary incident
The former reality star revealed Tuesday on TikTok that she underwent surgery
Kate Gosselin is sharing an update about her health after undergoing surgery.
The 50-year-old former reality star did a live stream on TikTok from her hospital bed Tuesday night after revealing earlier in the day that she underwent a “painful surgery.”
Despite initially saying she wasn’t “in a position to go into the details” about why she needed surgery, Kate later shared that the injury was caused by one of her dogs.
“Meika, my puppy, ran into me full-speed ahead, and I ended up with a tibial plateau fracture and surgery with plates and pins in my leg,” she said during the live stream, which was later posted by a fan. She also noted that her leg was “really hurting” at the time.
She said that her doctor called her injury “life-altering” and that she’s using an “ice machine,” referring to a cold therapy system that can help reduce pain or swelling after surgery, throughout her recovery.
The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum first hinted at her health concerns Monday on TikTok. “Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow,” she wrote in her post. “I will be fine, but I’m scared and would appreciate your prayers! Thanks, guys.”
The following day, she shared the surgery update from her hospital bed.
“I had surgery this morning and have five pain meds on board (top 3 most painful surgery),” she wrote. “I am not in the position to go into details now, but only bc I can’t focus. I did well…CANNOT thank you enough for all your prayers! Love you guys!”
From 2007 to 2009, Kate and her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, starred on their hit TLC reality show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which followed their now-21-year-old sextuplets, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden, and Collin, and their now-24-year-old twins, Madelyn and Cara.
The series was later renamed to Kate Plus 8, featuring Kate navigating life as a single parent, and ran from 2010 to 2017. However, Jon often made appearances in the program.
Although Kate was awarded custody of their eight children after the divorce, Jon was later given custody of her estranged son Collin — who spent two years in a behavioral health institution after his mom sent him there — and Hannah.
Kate made a rare comment about her and Jon’s split in August on TikTok Live, answering a viewer’s question about how to navigate a divorce.
“I don't know if you have kids or don't have kids, but I just, I made decisions based on how I would want to be treated, honestly,” she said. “And I didn't buy into all the drama and the hate, and the ugly. And I had kids involved, so I wanted it to be as peaceful for them as I possibly could.”
“I did not hire an attorney that wanted to stir up trouble; I just wanted it to be peaceful, and I wanted the best for my kids,” she continued. “A lot of things happened that I could not control that did not turn out well for my kids, but I did my best.”
However, she did claim that her and Jon’s divorce “could've been a lot calmer and a lot nicer if everybody was willing to play nice.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments