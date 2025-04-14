Kate Garraway gives update on son after suffering injury prior to exam season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kate Garraway has revealed that her 15-year-old son Billy recently broke his arm in the lead-up to his GCSE exams.

The TV presenter spoke to Dr Hillary Jones while guest presenting Lorraine, updating the doctor on how her two children were doing.

Garraway spoke about the fact that her son is currently revising for his upcoming exams: "He's doing his GCSEs at the moment and they start really early. In my day, which was O-Levels, it was June but now most of them are over by the end of May. He did break his arm two weeks ago really badly in three places.

She added: "Unfortunately it was his left hand so he can still write. So he's got a cast but he can still write."

Garraway also spoke about her 18-year-old daughter Darcey’s studies at university: "Darcey is doing great - she's in her first year at uni now. [She's studying] law and criminology so that's a bit scary isn't it."

Speaking about the tragic death of her husband Derek Draper last year, she said: "They're all moving forward as much as anyone can in the circumstances."

open image in gallery Kate Garraway (Ian West/PA) ( PA Wire )

On Monday (14 April), Garraway announced that she would guest-hosting Lorraine while Lorraine Kelly took time off during the Easter break. It marks Garraway’s return to the show since she was a regular Friday fixture over 10 years ago.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain’s Richard Madeley and Charlotte Hawkins, Garraway said that she felt like she was “on holiday” after switching from the GMB studio to Lorraine.

She said: "I don't know what's going on. A later start, I've been looked after by everybody. It's very exciting.”

Garraway added: "I feel like I'm having a nice time but I've actually got to do a show."

Last month, Garraway opened up about losing her husband Derek Draper, who died as a result of long-term complications related to coronavirus after contracting it back in March 2020.

Draper had a long battle with the virus, spending 98 days in a coma.

open image in gallery Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Archive )

A year after Draper’s hospital admission, Kate launched her ITV documentary Caring for Derek.

Draper passed away on 3 January 2024 following multiple health complications.

Speaking to the Daily Mail Weekend Magazine, Kate said that the "hardest part of grieving" was raising her two kids without Derek.

She said: "There are so many moments where I just think, ‘Derek, where are you?’

“Now, I have to take on everything - the fun parent, the one keeping everyone on track, and the one panicking, yelling, ‘Oh my God, you're going to fail everything!’”

She admitted. "I make so many mistakes, but don’t we all? Is there really such a thing as a perfect mother?"

Lorraine airs on weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.