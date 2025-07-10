Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kate Beckinsale has shared an emotional video of herself singing at her mother Judy Loe’s bedside.

The 51-year-old actor posted the since-deleted video Wednesday on Instagram of herself wearing a hospital gown over her clothing, while she sat next to her mother, whose face wasn’t shown. Beckinsale’s clip started with her singing along to the Everly Brothers’ 1958 hit tune, “Bye Bye Love.”

In the caption, she recalled that when she was 14, her mother “was in a harmony group with her best friends,” Mary, Sylvia, who’s known as “Fuzzy,” and Chris.

“Mary unfortunately is no longer with us but up until very recently even though they are in their now late 70s they would get together and still absolutely kill it,” Beckinsale wrote. “I am a very poor substitute not being a very good singer but I want my mum’s dearest and oldest friends in her hospital room with her.”

“So Fuz and Chris, please know I’m trying to keep the Four Teens going as best as I can from a distance,” she continued, referring to the name of her mother’s harmony group. “And I love you both and how much support and love you are sending and it is a mark of my mother’s extraordinary capacity for love and deep respect for relationship history that her friendships with her early school friends are still so very current.”

Kate Beckinsale sang ‘Bye Bye Love’ to her mother in hospital ( Getty )

The Underworld star concluded the caption by expressing her gratitude for her family and fans.

“Love you all but most especially my mum. X and apologise to anybody in the hospital subject to my dreadful singing,” she wrote.

While she didn’t share why her mother was in the hospital, Beckinsale revealed last year that Loe had stage four cancer while responding to a critique of her body.

After someone went to the comments of another since-deleted Instagram post to tell Beckinsale to “go do some squats,” she shut them down and got candid about how grief and family health struggles — including the January 2024 death of her stepfather, Roy Battersby — had impacted her appearance.

“No, actually, I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite, quite quickly,” she responded in part.

Beckinsale shared the deleted singing video days after she had an alarming response to a follower questioning her apparent weight loss on social media.

When one critic told her she didn’t “look good” and that she “honestly needed help,” the actor candidly replied: “Yes I do. I’m going through one of the most deeply painful times of my life. The body keeps the score.”

While it’s not clear what “painful times” Beckinsale was referring to, she did share a tribute to carers last month amid her mother’s stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

“While looking after an elderly,sick or disabled relative is instinctive for many , even the most committed face enormous physical , emotional and financial struggles,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It is emotionally draining to live in a constant state of worry, on top of the inevitable change in relationship with someone previously independent and well. Trying to work and manage care is an almost impossible struggle ,particularly if one has no siblings or family to take the strain -and , as with most traumatic life events , a lot of people prefer to keep their distance from the subject of illness and mortality so one can often find oneself with no support system. Up to 77% of carers become suicidal.”

She concluded her post: “For anyone out there struggling , I send my love and support. This is so hard.”

Beckinsale also endured health struggles of her own last year, later revealing she spent six weeks in the hospital due to a hole in her esophagus.