Kat Dennings has claimed a ghost saved her mum from injury while they were living in a “beautiful but extremely haunted” house.

The Two Broke Girls star, 38, grew up in Penn Cottage, a historic house built in 1694 in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania with her poet and speech therapist mother, Ellen Judtich Litwack.

Dennings, who launched her acting career starring in commercials as a nine-year-old, said Litwack slipped and fell down the stairs of their basement but was unharmed thanks to phantom intervention.

Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Dennings said: “We had a basement that was horrifying – it was so scary down there – and the stairs were very rickety and very shallow. And my mom, once, she tripped and fell down the stairs, but she was stopped in midair by something.”

The wandavision">Wandavision star explained her mother was “put back to standing” while tumbling by what she believed to be ghosts. “I swear to god,” she said. “I have goosebumps thinking about this.”

Dennings added she recently asked her mum about the incident to check she remembered all the details correctly, who seconded her account.

“She was like, ‘Yup…The only injury she had was trying to stop herself on the wall and she hurt her pinky and had to put ice on it, but she was completely stopped in midair and put back by… something.”

open image in gallery Kat Dennings has claimed her mother was saved from injury by a ghost living in their family home ( Getty )

The actor revealed her family had many other encounters with ghosts in their Pennsylvania home, particularly in her attic bedroom.

“It was painted pink and it had my Hanson posters and my Tyrese posters, all my stuff,” she said. “And, sometimes, if I played my music too loud, my CDs would fly across the room, like off of shelves.”

Dennings said her family experienced more commonly reported signs of ghosts, too. “Things like the lights would turn on and off,” she said. “You know, just all the classics.”

The actor admitted she never minded sharing her home with spirits. “They were nice. I was at the age where I was very open-minded,” she explained.

open image in gallery The ‘WandaVision’ actor said the spirit stopped her mum from tumbling down their basement stairs ( Getty Images )

“Now, I’d be like, ‘We’re selling the house and we’re leaving. We’re getting out now.’”

It comes after Dennings explained why she opted to drop her family name when she started acting as a child earlier this month.

“My real last name is Litwack - that’s all you need to hear,” she said. “At 9, I was like, ‘This isn’t going to work for me. This is not going to work.’”

“She-slash-I was very ahead of her time,” she joked, describing the name change as a “CEO situation,” where she felt her real name couldn’t be seen on a “poster.”