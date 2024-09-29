Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Kanye West’s changes to a Tadao Ando-designed mansion in Malibu have been called “dumb” by the property’s new owner.

When the 47-year-old rapper bought the property for $57.3 million three years ago, he stripped it bare, preparing it for extensive renovations. According to an ex-project manager Tony Saxon, West envisioned turning the beach house - which the rapper bought in an off-market deal in 2021 – into “a bomb shelter from the 1910s”.

The idea never came to fruition as West ultimately sold the property to California-based real estate crowdfunding firm Belwood Investments at a $36 million loss. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Belwood Investments CEO Bo Belmont criticized how the rapper gutted the home, noting that it did a disservice to the property’s original architectural design.

“That was a really dumb move. Really no purpose,” he told the outlet. “He single-handedly destroyed this architectural masterpiece. My goal is to make it as though Kanye was never there. The house will be restored right back to what it was.”

He added that West’s alterations didn’t obtain the city of Malibu’s approval.

“It would have required extensive review, he said. “There’s a process to it and he does things his own way, and the city of Malibu, they don’t care who you are they’ll hold you accountable.”

In a previous statement, Belmont said that the investment was part of an ongoing goal of the company to “revitalize” any historically or architecturally significant properties in the area.

“This is not just a phenomenal real estate investment; it is an opportunity to revitalize and preserve an architectural gem by the renowned Tadao Ando, ensuring it remains a jewel of Malibu.”

He continued, “This acquisition exemplifies Belwood Investments’ commitment to transforming properties with historical and architectural significance while delivering exceptional returns for our investors.”

Belmont isn’t the only one to have taken issue with West’s dramatic changes to the property, with ex-project manager Saxon suing West for “reckless disregard” towards employees working on the house as well as flouting the “law in unbelievably dangerous ways throughout this entire project at the Malibu house.”

West reportedly asked Saxon to demolish the custom marble bathrooms, remove the custom windows, plumbing, and electricity, and replace the stairs with slides. Upon hearing his client’s requests, the project manager said he initially thought the rapper was commissioning him to make an “art project” rather than a liveable home.

The project manager alleged that West didn’t want to be a “slave” to modern conveniences and appliances, nor did he want to be “accessible” to the government. According to Saxon, this meant: “No electricity. He only wanted plants. He only wanted candles. He only wanted battery lights. And he just wanted to have everything open and dark.” But his client’s dream meant that seagulls would be flying into the house because of the lack of windows, and the rapper wouldn’t be able to keep food in the house because there would be no refrigerator.

“We were going to be gutting all of that out and sort of building him a Bat Cave” which he said he could “hide from the Clintons in and the Kardashians in,” Saxon said.

The project manager’s lawsuit alleged violations of multiple labour codes, including dangerous working conditions, unpaid wages, and wrongful retaliatory termination.

The Independent has contacted a representative for West for comment.