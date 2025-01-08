Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler break up after more than three years together

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have ended their relationship after more than three years together.

According to a TMZ report, the couple called it quits near the end of 2024. The outlet noted Butler, 33, was noticeably absent from the Gerber family’s recent vacation in Mexico. A source from People confirmed the split.

The actor-model, 23, and the Oscar-nominated Elvis star first sparked romance rumors in December 2021 when they attended a yoga session together in Los Angeles. Their relationship became public in March 2022, when they made their red carpet debut at W Magazine’s annual Best Performances party.

The pair solidified their status as a couple with several public appearances in 2022. They attended the Met Gala together in May, walking the carpet separately but sharing a sweet moment — and a kiss — at the top of the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase.

The Saturday Night actor was by Butler’s side throughout the 2022-2023 awards season, where his performance in Elvis earned him critical acclaim and a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

open image in gallery Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler end relationship after more than three years together ( Getty Images )

In January 2023, Butler attended the Golden Globe Awards, where he won Best Actor for his movie portrayal of Elvis Presley. Although Gerber did not accompany him on the red carpet, the couple shared a celebratory moment backstage. A viral TikTok video captured Gerber congratulating Butler with a kiss.

Following the Academy Awards in March 2023, Gerber and Butler made a notable appearance together at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. In April 2023, Butler was honored at the TIME100 Gala, celebrating the world’s most influential people. Gerber attended the event supporting Butler, and the couple walked the red carpet together.

Butler was also embraced by Gerber’s famous family, which includes her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, and her father, businessman Rande Gerber. In May 2023, the couples were spotted enjoying dinner together at Roberta’s in Culver City, California.

Their romance continued to flourish into 2024.

“Kaia and Austin are going strong,” a source told People in May. “They held hands the entire way to dinner and stopped and hugged a few times before going into a club [on May 24]. They definitely looked happy and in love.”

Gerber and Butler maintained a relatively low profile throughout their relationship, with Gerber explaining in a February 2024 interview with WSJ. Magazine why they chose to keep their romance private.

“Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible,” she said.

Before dating Butler, Gerber was in a relationship with Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi. Butler, meanwhile, dated High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens for eight years before their split in January 2020.